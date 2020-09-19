ANGLETON — Brazoria County crossed the line of 10,000 total COVID-19 cases when officials announced 48 new cases Saturday afternoon.
“We knew we were gonna get there at some point in time,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “Let’s continue to focus on recoveries and active cases. Once again today we had more recoveries than we had cases added to the books, so that’s a good thing.”
The greatest number of new cases in a city was 17, reported among Pearland residents. Alvin added nine new cases, Lake Jackson added six, and Angleton added five to their total. New cases were also reported in Manvel (3), Iowa Colony and Sweeny (2 each), and Clute, Freeport, West Columbia and Richwood (1 each).
Among age groups, the largest numbers of cases were reported among people in their 20s (12) and 40s (10). There were seven new cases reported among people in their 30s, five among people in their 60s, two among people in their 50s and in their 80s, and one among people in their 70s. Six new cases were reported among children, and there were three new positives among adolescents.
The new cases included one employee of Woodlake Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clute, and one resident of Tuscany Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pearland, Sebesta said.
Twenty-three of the new positives, nearly half, are from test samples more than two weeks old.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
"We would absolutely love to get them more timely but that is out of our hands,” Sebesta said. “We report everything within 24 hours of receiving it.”
Officials also reported 74 recoveries. No deaths were included in Saturday’s report.
While the county dashboard rounds the total number to “10K” cases, data shows that the cumulative total is 10,035.
“I’m guessing just because it hit five digits, we probably need to do a little tinkering with it,” Sebesta said. “I’m sure our (IT department) will take a look at that Monday.”
Of those 10,035 cases, 1,960 remain active, or 19.53 percent. There have been 7,985 recoveries, or 79.57 percent of all cases the county has seen to date. Two cases remain probable, meaning that those people are showing symptoms of COVID-19 and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus. There have been 88 fatalities, a percentage of roughly 0.01.
Of the “snapshots” Sebesta sees when he goes out, most people are wearing masks and keeping their distance, following the COVID-19 prevention precautions, he said.
“I think people have adjusted their habits … created new habits where they are holding to keeping their hands washed, keeping distance, wearing masks,” he said. “I think the people that have put that into their daily routine, it is staying within their daily routine.”
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
