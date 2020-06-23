Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta remains “extremely concerned” as the daily COVID-19 count jumped 27 percent Tuesday from the previous high mark.
The county reported Tuesday afternoon that 77 residents tested positive for COVID-19. The previous high count was 56 new cases.
Pearland — the county’s most populated and most affected city — recorded 23 residents to test positive for the virus, according to county data.
Pearland men in their 50s were the hardest hit demographic, accounting for six of the city’s cases.
The county also was free of any additional nursing home or Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee positives for the third straight day, Sebesta said.
Cities including Angleton, Alvin, Richwood and Brazoria each saw their highest daily totals since COVID cases were reported in March, Sebesta said.
From Manvel, two men and two women in their 30s, a boy younger than 10 and a woman in her 20s also reported positive.
Other residents to test positive were boys aged 10 to 19 from West Columbia and Bailey’s Prairie, a West Columbia girl younger than 10, three Lake Jackson men in their 20s, a Lake Jackson man in his 40s, a Clute woman in her 30s, a Clute man in his 50s, and Freeport and Iowa Colony women in their 20s, according to county data.
The Bailey's Prairie boy was the community's first reported case, according to county data.
The county also reported 33 recoveries, according to county data.
To date, 1,312 there have been COVID-19 cases across Brazoria County. Of those, 513 are active, confirmed cases while 48 are probable, and 740 have recovered. There have been 14 deaths of people with the virus since the middle of March.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, often by living in the same household.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
