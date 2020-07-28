Brazoria County didn’t top 1,000 COVID-19 cases until mid-June. Monday, the county announced it cleared the 5,000 mark.
There were 130 new cases Monday, which marks the fourth time in one month the county crossed a 1,000-case milestone. On July 2, there were 2,003 cases, 3,021 on July 12 and 4,019 as of July 19. Monday’s reported cases placed the county at 5,048.
It should become easier to access COVID statistics from state-supported living centers, state hospitals and state-licensed nursing and assisted-living facilities because of a new effort by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
“HHSC has a legal and ethical obligation to protect the private health information of everyone we serve, both in the private facilities we regulate and those we operate,” Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson said in a statement. “We appreciate the guidance from the attorney general of Texas, which allows us to release this additional data while maintaining important personal privacy protections.”
The statistics are available through three different Excel files, which are updated daily at 3 p.m. and can be found at hhs.texas.gov/services/health/coronavirus-covid-19.
Monday’s local statistics also included two nursing home residents, County Judge Matt Sebesta said. One is at Country Village Care in Angleton and one at Lake Jackson Healthcare Center, he said.
The state data shows two active cases among Lake Jackson healthcare employees and none for residents. For Country Village, the state data indicates there are six active cases among employees and eight residents with active cases.
Sebesta characterized Monday’s numbers as relatively clean compared to some other reports for other days, considering there were no report of new cases from nursing home workers or from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There were also 86 recoveries and no deaths to report.
Pearland paced county municipalities with 29 confirmed cases, followed by Angleton with 26, Freeport at 15, Lake Jackson with 14 and Alvin with 12. There were six in Iowa Colony and Manvel, four in Brazoria and Clute, three in Richwood, two in Bailey’s Prairie, Danbury and Jones Creek, one each in Brookside Village, Oyster Creek, Rosharon, Sweeny and West Columbia.
The most-affected age range was people in their 20s, of which there were 29 cases. There were 22 cases among people in their 30s, 18 with people in their 40s, and 17 cases each among those in their 50s and 60s.
There were 14 cases among people aged 10-19, five among people aged 80 or older, and four cases each among those in their 70s and younger than 10.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Of the 5,048 cases in the county, 2,644 are considered active and 2,352 have recovered. There are 19 cases considered probable and 33 people with COVID-19 have died.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
