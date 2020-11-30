ANGLETON — The pandemic’s third wave is on track to eclipse the 14,000-case milestone with the addition of 70 new COVID infections reported Sunday.
Pearland recorded nearly a third of the newly reported cases with 22. Nine came from Angleton, seven from Lake Jackson, four each from Manvel and Clute and three from Sweeny.
Residents in their 20s were the most-affected age group, accounting for 12 cases, followed by 11 each among people in their teens, 40s and 30s. Eight residents in their 70s, five each in their 30s, 50s and 60s, four children younger than 10 and two people older than 80 also also were added to the COVID-19 case count.
Seven were probable and one case included a county jail innate, county officials said.
No recoveries were reported Sunday, which is typical as county officials focus on reporting active cases each Sunday. No cases were linked to nursing homes and once case was reported from the Brazoria County jail, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
Sunday’s additions bump up the county totals to 13,997 reported cases, of which 1,716 are active and 335 are probable. There have been 11,777 recoveries and 169 fatalities.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
