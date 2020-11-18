ANGLETON — Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta advises residents to be wary of Thanksgiving get-togethers due to the rising numbers in COVID-19 countywide.
The county announced 147 new cases Wednesday, again breaking the record for the most cases announced in the past two months.
“We personally canceled ours,” Sebesta said about his family’s Thanksgiving traditions. “We normally have a family reunion and we have canceled that. We would have brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, about 30 of them and we are not doing that this year.”
Sebesta added he knows “a lot” of people who have battled or currently have the virus and warned people to be cautious.
“Folks need to be careful,” Sebesta said. “This is nothing new and people need to bare down now. If you are going to be around people, wear a mask. There is no new script on this. If you’re sick, don’t share it.”
Pearland led Wednesday’s confirmed cases with 36 reports, followed by 14 each in Lake Jackson, Manvel and Freeport, Alvin’s 12, and 11 in Angleton. Eight were also reported in Brazoria, six in Iowa Colony, five each in Clute and Richwood, four in Brookside Village, three in West Columbia, two in Holiday Lakes and one from Jones Creek.
One of Pearland’s cases was a resident from a Forgotten Angels group home — the foundation’s first report, Sebesta said. The foundation provides supported living in family-style group homes nestled in neighborhoods throughout the Pearland community, according to its website.
County officials also misreported Tuesday’s report for Angleton’s Country Village Care having a residential COVID-19 case, according to the Country Village owner.
“We called the county that we had an employee that had COVID and they logged that employee as a resident,” Administrator Sara Richards said. “Family members have their loved ones here and we want to be honest and transparent. We haven’t had a resident test positive in months.”
The facility conducts COVID-19 tests for employees every Monday to remain proactive and vigilant, she said. Richards added the employee had tested positive “more than a week” ago.
“We do Monday weekly testing and she turned up positive,” Richards said. “We do weekly resident testing once we have an employee test positive. We do two rounds of testing for residents, just wanting to make sure our residents haven’t been exposed. Our first round showed up negative and we will find out in the next 24 hours of our resident’s second round.”
Residents are not tested weekly but are screened and monitored for changes in their condition daily, Richards said.
Among age groups, 37 new infections were among people were in their 30s, 24 were in their 20s, 22 in their 50s, 17 in their 60s, 15 in their 40s and 10 were adolescents. Six residents in their 70s, two older than 80 and two children younger than 10 also tested positive.
The county’s report also included 11 probable cases and 59 recoveries. Three cases were from tests administered more than two weeks ago and two were transferred out of county jurisdiction, Sebesta said.
Wednesday’s additions bump the county totals to 12,905 reported cases, of which 1,191 are active and 162 are probable. There have been 11,382 recoveries and 162 fatalities.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
