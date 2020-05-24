Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons and long-term care facilities reported their second consecutive day without a new COVID-19 case Sunday, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Brazoria County announced three additional cases Sunday afternoon. An Alvin woman in her 30s and an Alvin man in his 40s were announced as positive. A Pearland man in his 50s was announced as probable, according to county data.
Probable cases are in symptomatic people who live in the same household as someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19, Sebesta previously said.
The county did not report any recoveries Sunday.
The county now has 838 cases with 399 active, 417 recovered and 10 probable. A dozen people have died from complications with COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
