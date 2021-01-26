This news release just in from Brazoria County:
The Brazoria County Health Department has received an allotment of 1400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Brazoria County Health Clinics will administer 1150 doses of the vaccine and partner with UTMB Angleton-Danbury Campus and Sweeny Community Hospital to administer the remaining 250 of the 1400 doses. Qualified individuals (Phase 1A or 1B) can register online for an appointment at one of the four Health Clinics https://us.pomelo.health/brazoriacountytx/forms/VJ or call the Health Clinics (Angleton, Alvin, Lake Jackson, and Pearland) to make an appointment. Appointments can be made for UTMB Angleton-Danbury Campus by calling 979-849-6467 and for appointments at Sweeny Community Hospital, see their website at https://sweenyhospital.org.
Appointments are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments will be taken until all slots are filled. Once the slots are filled, no more appointments will be made. Individuals that call to make an appointment can download the consent form available in English and Spanish at https://bit.ly/38tx0vc. Forms will also be available at the clinics.
Below are the locations of the four Brazoria County Health Clinics that will be providing COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines will only be given to those that have an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted. For information and updates, see the Brazoria County Health Department website at https://bit.ly/38tx0vc.
Angleton Clinic
434 East Mulberry Street
Angleton, TX
(979) 864-1484
Alvin Clinic
260 George Street
Suite 200
Alvin, TX
(281) 585-3024
Lake Jackson Clinic
202 Peach Street
Suite 132
Lake Jackson, TX
(979) 265-4446
Pearland Clinic
2436 South Grand Blvd.
Suite 102
Pearland, TX
(281) 485-5344
