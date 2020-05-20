ANGLETON — The Windsong Care Center, Tuscany Village and Creekside Village assisted-living facilities were absent from the county’s announced nine new cases Tuesday afternoon.
“Windsong is on its second round of testing and Tuscany I’m not too sure,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
In Tuscany Village, the home’s first patient received her second negative test result after being revealed as positive May 13, according to a news release. The release also announced the second resident to contract the virus received a negative retest.
The second patient is awaiting a third test, the release states. All are still undergoing quarantine protocol, the release states.
Two men in their 40s and 50s, a teenage boy and a woman in her 40s helped Pearland top 300 cases, according to county data.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice had two prisoners test positive — a Terrell Unit inmate in his 60s and a Clemens Unit inmate in his 20s.
Other residents included a Richwood man in his 30s, a Manvel man in his 70s and an Alvin woman in her 70s.
The lack of new cases is encouraging, but with nursing homes testing all residents and employees, Sebesta can not be complacent.
“It’s quieter than the last few days,” Sebesta said. “Over the next week or two, our nursing homes will be tested and I hope for low numbers. I hope we don’t see this in other facilities.”
Seven people were added to the list of those recovered from the virus, according to county officials.
The county is at 795 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 383 remaining active and 395 recovered. Six people are considered probable cases and 11 have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
