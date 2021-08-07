ANGLETON — An older man and woman were transported via Life Flight from a three-car crash Saturday afternoon, Angleton Police Sgt. Cameron Parsons said.
Authorities responded to a 911 call at 1:12 p.m. Saturday about a two-vehicle crash near the FM 523 bridge over Highway 288 in Angleton, Parsons said.
The collision between the red Toyota and black Tahoe occurred at the intersection of FM 523 and its southbound freeway ramp, Parsons said. An approaching grey truck going eastbound crashed into the back of the Tahoe within seconds of the original crash.
“There was a collision between both of those two vehicles and the grey truck was approaching that crash scene and collided with the black Tahoe, causing a secondary collateral collision,” Parsons said.
The occupants in the first crash did not suffer significant injuries. However, an elderly couple was immediately taken by medical helicopter to a Houston hospital, Parsons said.
It was unknown how many occupants were involved in the first crash.
The elderly couple’s conditions were unknown as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Parsons said.
(1) entry
Prayers for everyone involved
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.