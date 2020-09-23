ANGLETON — Four reported deaths helped Brazoria County surpass 100 COVID-19-related deaths among its residents, according to county numbers.
The newly reported deceased were Alvin men in their 60s and 80s and two Pearland men in their 50s, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in a statement.
“A death is the worst outcome of anyone having COVID-19,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “One hundred is just too dang many.”
Sebesta estimated the deaths occurred in the “last month or two.”
“We get the information from the state,” Sebesta said. “The physician must proclaim that COVID was a cause of death. We have no determination and the labs have no contribution. It’s not an instant process.”
The death rate increased to 0.9 percent with the latest deaths.
The county’s number does not include fatalities among Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates.
Wednesday’s 50 reported cases was the highest number recorded since Friday, according to county data. However, 14 were tests administered more than two weeks ago, Trower said.
Pearland led Wednesday’s report with 24 announced cases from the municipality, according to county data. Five resided in Alvin, three were from Lake Jackson, two were from Angleton, Manvel, West Columbia and Freeport and one was from Brazoria, Iowa Colony, Holiday Lakes, Jones Creek, Surfside Beach and Sweeny, according to county data.
Nine of the newly reported infections were people in their 20s, eight were in their 50s, seven were in their 30s and 40s, four were in their 60s, three were in their 70s and two were younger than 10 and older than 80, according to county data.
Clute’s Woodlake Nursing & Rehabilitation added five cases among its employees, according to Trower.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
County officials also reported 161 residents had recovered from the virus, and one reported case was transferred to another county.
With the addition of Wednesday’s cases, 10,168 positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in Brazoria County. There are 1,699 active and 8,367 recovered cases, and there have been 100 fatalities. Two cases are considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
