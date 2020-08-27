Brazoria County coronavirus case numbers on Thursday were at their highest in almost two weeks at 126 cases, just below the 128 reported by the county on Aug. 14.
A Freeport man in his 80s was also reported dead Thursday, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“We report once we get substantiating documentation from the medical examiner or attending physician that is was COVID-related,” Sebesta said.
One retirement facility resident and one prison employee tested positive for the virus Thursday, according to county numbers.
“We have one resident at Laurel Court in Alvin, and then we have one TDCJ employee, who have both tested positive,” Sebesta said. “And 241 recoveries.”
The number of active cases has again dropped as recovery numbers grow because of the new method of reporting. There were 3,425 active cases Tuesday, which is 117 fewer than Wednesday, and 606 fewer than the highest number of active cases of 4,031 on Aug. 21. A cumulative of 4,699 cases are reported recovered on Thursday.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Case numbers are up-to-date, Sebesta said, despite the week’s all-hands-on-deck hurricane planning.
“Nothing has been delayed; it’s just business as usual,” Sebesta said. “Our health department has continued to work all week,” Sebesta said.
The hurricane had put testing to a halt in many locations Thursday, Sebesta said, including the highly-used Community Health Network.
“They should all be back to providing services tomorrow,” Sebesta said.
The fairgrounds testing site had to be closed for regular use because Community Health Network participated in COVID screenings for voluntary evacuees, Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said.
“And, yesterday, the in-person testing stopped early, by 3 p.m., and we only did 18 tests in-person,” Pabst said. “We did provide virtual visits, but that was just COVID screening.”
They do look forward to resuming their regular services tomorrow, Pabst said, as well as expanding services.
“We look forward to providing on-the-go COVID testing, so we can go out to businesses and schools who need testing, and that way we can come to them, to help out,” Pabst said.
Pearland’s coronavirus case positives were highest at 50 cases, followed Alvin at 23 and Angleton at 13, according to county numbers.
Freeport and Manvel each had eight cases, Lake Jackson and Brazoria each had five, Clute and Iowa Colony each had four, Brookside Village had three, and two were reported from Jones Creek.
Twenty-somethings had the most cases by age group at 34, followed by those in their 30s at 22 and 19 from those in their 50s. People aged 10-19 showed 15 cases, there were 14 from those in their 40s, nine cases among people in their 60s, and six cases each among people 10 and younger and people in their 70s, and one 80 or older.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
