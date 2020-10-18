ANGLETON — Roughly 250 days after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Brazoria County, and 36 days after the all-time high of 198, the new case numbers continued to trend toward the lower double digits. County officials announced 24 new cases of the virus Saturday, and nearly the same number of recoveries.
Alvin and Lake Jackson both led the municipalities five cases each on Saturday’s report, according to the Brazoria County COVID-19 dashboard. Three new cases were reported in Angleton and in Manvel, and two were reported in Sweeny and Pearland. Saturday marked the first day all week Pearland did not lead with the greatest number of new cases.
One new case was reported in Brazoria, Richwood and Damon. Saturday’s total included the probable case of an Alvin man under the age of 20. Probable cases are reported for people who are exhibiting symptoms of the virus and are linked to others who have received positive COVID-19 test results.
Among age groups, six confirmed cases were reported among adolescents, followed by five cases among people in their 30s, and four cases among people in their 40s and in their 60s. Two cases were reported among people in their 70s, followed by a Manvel woman in her 20s and an Angleton woman in her 80s. No cases were reported for people in their 50s or among children.
None of the cases were linked to nursing homes, prison units or the county jail, Brazoria County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said via email.
One of the cases included in Saturday’s report was from a test administered more than two weeks ago, officials said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Including the latest numbers, there have been 10,971 cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazoria County, of which 624 are active. There have been 10,184 recoveries and 148 fatalities, and there are 15 probable cases.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
