ANGLETON — UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus is scheduled to receive 3,000 doses of the new single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week as Brazoria County's overall vaccination continues to creep higher.
Data released by the Texas Department of State Health Services show the Angleton hospital is one of 39 providers to receive the vaccine cleared for use 10 days ago. Among them, CHI St. Luke's Health Brazosport will receive the second-most doses at 500 while the remainder will be shipped either 100 or 300 doses for distribution.
Of the 8,300 total Johnson and Johnson vaccines coming, 1,700 will land in area pharmacies.
The state also is shipping 5,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine to county providers, while no doses of Pfizer are scheduled for shipment here.
About 12 percent of Brazoria County residents have received their first dose of a vaccine thus far, according to data aggregator Covid Act Now, while 6.5 percent have been fully vaccinated as of Friday.
The hopscotching of new COVID-19 case numbers in Brazoria County continued with 128 announced Sunday, about five times as many as Saturday. In the first seven days of the month, the daily case announcements have ranged wildly from 28 to 195.
The resulting rolling seven-day average of new cases through Sunday is 110, with about a quarter of those more than two weeks old at the time of their addition to the county total.
That includes of the new cases announced Sunday, and 27 of the new cases are probable rather than confirmed, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
As is typical for the county on Sundays, no recoveries were reported.
The largest number of new cases was 17, reported among Lake Jackson residents, followed by 16 Alvin residents, 12 Angleton residents and 11 residents each in Freeport and in Pearland. New cases were also reported in Clute (nine), Brazoria (six), Manvel (five), West Columbia (five), Iowa Colony (two), Liverpool (two), Richwood (two), and Danbury (one), Jones Creek (one) and Sweeny (one).
The only age group not to have a new case reported Sunday, according to the county dashboard, was that of people 80 and older. There were seven new cases among children and five among those in their 70s — the only single-digit additions — as well as 14 among adolescents, 18 among people in their 20s, 15 among people in their 30s, 11 among people in their 40s, 17 among people in their 50s and 14 among people in their 60s.
Sunday’s numbers bump up countywide totals to 32,349 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 1,808 are active (about 5.59 percent) and 823 are probable (about 2.54 percent). The vast majority of people have already recovered: 29,383, or a percentage of about 90.83. There have been 335 fatalities, a percentage of about 1.03.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.