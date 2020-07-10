Brazoria County reported another 100 new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon along with 43 recoveries.
The regular triple-digit reports were unexpected six weeks ago, when case numbers were coming at eight, 12 and 15 daily, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“I would not have thought that we’d be hitting 100 by early July,” he said.
Three days of July have had fewer than 100 new Brazoria County cases.
COVID can be more straining on the medical system through demands like a one-on-one nurse for each COVID patient rather than a nurse doing their typical job of handling five to six patients at a time, Sebesta said, but the hospitals are doing well and have surge plans in place.
UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus is still at a manageable level, Administrator and Associate Chief Nursing Officer Beth Reimschissel said. They are able to get patients in and discharge them when appropriate, she said.
“We just know that they heal better at home,” Reimschissel said.
UTMB has 14 beds in a separate COVID unit, she said, and while that unit stays fairly busy, there has not been a need to increase the number of beds.
Pearland residents made up 21 of the county’s 100 new cases Friday, according to the data, along with one Pearland woman in her 60s recorded as probable. Probable cases are in symptomatic people who are linked to a confirmed case of COVID-19, usually by living in the same household. The Pearland cases range from children as young as 10 to adults in their 60s.
Angleton had the second-most number of new cases Friday with 18, the data shows. Four of those cases are in adults in their 20s, four are in adults in their 30s and four are in adults in their 40s, according to the data. Angleton now has 178 active cases.
Alvin had 12 new COVID-19 infections reported Friday, bringing the city’s total to 218 active cases.
Lake Jackson added another nine cases, one of which is an Elmcroft Senior Living resident, Sebesta said. This is the first COVID-19 case publicly linked to the Lake Jackson assisted living and senior living facilities.
The new cases were spread through 16 cities Friday.
Freeport and Richwood were each reported to have six new COVID-19 cases Friday, and Sweeny and Manvel both had five. Iowa Colony had four new cases, West Columbia and Liverpool each had three, Brazoria and Clute both had two while Jones Creek, Bailey’s Prairie and Danbury all had one new case.
The number of active cases has far surpassed the number of people recovered with 1,523 and 1,267, respectively. There are also 29 probable cases and 20 deaths of county residents with COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
