ANGLETON — County officials reported the area's highest number of COVID-19 cases Tuesday since the start of the pandemic, shattering the previous daily record by almost 100 cases.
Two more Brazoria County residents were reported to have died of COVID-19-related causes, Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
“I’m sad to report two COVID-19 related deaths,” Trower said in her daily email update. “A male in his 50s from Angleton and a female in her 80s from Clute.”
Tuesday’s 342 reported cases included two cases transferred out of the county’s jurisdiction and 70 cases from tests administered at least two weeks ago, Trower said.
“The state’s backlog of cases were from specimens collected back in October, so we’re just now receiving them from the state,” Trower said. “I don't have any further information as to why they had a backlog of labs.”
The county had not topped 200 cases in a day before this month, but has done so six times in December, including three times in the last five days. The previous daily record was 244 cases set Friday.
The new infections announced daily are from tests usually taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Tuesday’s cases include eight residents of Country Village in Angleton, Trower said. There were no cases connected to the county jail, she said.
“People need to just continue to be vigilant and continue social distancing and wearing masks because we are seeing an increase in cases,” Trower said.
Pearland led Tuesday’s case count with 117 residents with the virus, a 37 percent increase in cases from the day before. Manvel followed with 33 cases, Alvin with 30 cases, Angleton with 27 and Lake Jackson with 14. Iowa Colony had nine cases of the virus, West Columbia had eight cases of the virus and Brazoria had seven. Four cases each were found in people in Sweeny and Freeport, and three cases each were found in Holiday Lakes and Clute. Two each were found in Richwood, Danbury and Jones Creek, and one each were found in Brookside Village and Surfside.
Residents in their 20s were the most affected, accounting for 50 cases, a 48 percent increase from Monday, followed by 45 people in their 30s, 43 people in their 40s, 36 adolescents, 27 people in their 60s, 23 people in their 50s, 20 people in their 70s, 14 people under the age of 10 and nine people over the age of 80.
There were 134 recoveries reported Tuesday, Trower said.
Of the 342 cases reported, 75were probable cases, according to data provided by Trower.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Tuesday’s numbers bring Brazoria County’s COVID-19 case count to 16,745 reported cases, of which 2,598 are active and 682 are probable. There are 13,283 recoveries and 182 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
