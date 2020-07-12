Angleton, Danbury and West Columbia all eclipsed their daily COVID-19 case count records Sunday as the county reported 97 new cases overall, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said
Angleton had the most cases reported of any city with 28, according to county data.
Angleton City Manager Chris Whittaker called the numbers concerning, but he has seen the public doing their part to stay safe, he said.
Angleton residents included in Sunday's count were five women and four men in their 40s, three women in their 20s and three women in their 30s, three girls and two boys aged 10 to 19, two men in their 20s, two men and their 50s, a woman in her 50s and a man and woman in their 60s.
“We have been out and about and we are appreciative of the residents masking up,” Whittaker said. “We are proud of the residents who are taking this seriously.”
Angleton has the third-most cases of COVID-19 in Brazoria County. It now has 218 active cases, more than doubling the 108 Angleton residents who have recovered.
City Council will discuss the spread and potential actions, Whittaker said.
“We are going to talk about this on Tuesday,” he said. “I don’t know if any action will come from it, but just a discussion. Just kind of progress of where we are at. We are always interpreting what the governor has to say.”
West Columbia reported five people who contracted the virus, three women in their 50s and men in their 40s and 60s, according to county data.
Despite only reporting four cases, Danbury also surpassed their daily record for COVID-19 cases in a man in his 30s and two men and a woman in their 40s receiving a positive diagnosis.
“These are all up above their norms,” Sebesta said.
Lake Jackson had the second most announced cases, 15, Sunday with positive results in four men and a woman in their 40s, three women in their 20s and 60s, a teenage boy and girl and women in their 30s and 50s.
Pearland recorded its lowest daily case count Sunday since June 28, with 13 residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus. Residents were three men in their 40s and 50s, two women in their 50s and 60s, men in their 60s and older than 80 and a woman in her 40s.
Clute added six residents to its count — two women and a man in their 40s, men in their 20s, 30s and 40s and a woman in her 50s.
Freeport also reported five cases in two women and a man in their 20s, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s.
Brazoria had three new cases Sunday, men in their 40s and 60s and a woman in her 20s.
Other residents included Alvin women in their 20s and 60s, a Damon man in his 40s, two Danbury men in their 40s and one in his 30s, a Holiday Lakes man in his 20s, Iowa Colony women in their 20s and 50s, an Iowa Colony man in his 20s, a Jones Creek man in his 50s, Manvel women in their 20s, 40s and 50s, a Manvel man in his 20s, Richwood men in their 20s and 30s, a Richwood woman in her 20s, a Sweeny woman in her 50s and a Sweeny man in his 40s.
None of the cases were related to nursing homes or Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Sebesta said.
No recoveries were reported Sunday, which Sebesta attributes to it being the weekend.
“Sundays are usually a slower day,” Sebesta said. “They have shorter staff today.”
Brazoria County surpassed 3,000 reported cases of COVID-19 with 3,028 total. There are 1,655 active cases and 1,322 people who have recovered, according to the data. Twenty-eight people were probable positives, meaning they are symptomatic and linked to a confirmed case of COVID-19, and 23 residents with the virus who have died.
