ANGLETON — With the addition of 58 new COVID-19 cases reported by Brazoria County officials Sunday afternoon, there have been 35,573 cases since the pandemic reached the county — excluding prison cases, which are very low locally.
In Brazoria, Clemens Unit has eight active cases of COVID-19: two among inmates, and six among employees, with two on medical isolation and 157 on medical restriction. “Medical isolation” means those inmates are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test or they’ve tested positive and have not been medically cleared, according to TDCJ’s website. “Medical restriction” refers to the restriction of the movement of healthy inmates who may have been exposed to COVID-19, for monitoring.
In Rosharon, there is one inmate case and five employee cases at Darrington Unit, with one person on medical isolation and 166 on medical restriction; three inmate and five employee cases at Ramsey Unit, with three on medical isolation and 178 on medical restriction; and one inmate and seven employee cases at Terrell Unit, where three are on medical isolation and 105 are on medical restriction.
Stringfellow Unit, also in Rosharon, has six employee and no inmate cases, and none are on medical isolation or restriction. None of the prison units are on lockdown, according to the dashboard, which is indicated to have been last updated Friday.
Angleton’s Wayne Scott Unit closed in 2020.
Statewide, there have been 34,579 positive cases of COVID-19 among prison inmates, of whom 33,092 have recovered. There are 138 active cases, across 82 of 99 prison units.
The majority of the 58 new cases reported by Brazoria County officials are probable — 35, meaning 23 are confirmed.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Seven cases are linked to tests more than two weeks old. Brazoria County does not report recoveries on Sunday.
Ten confirmed cases were reported in Pearland: three women and four men under the age of 20, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s. The next- largest number of confirmed cases was four — a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s, a man under the age of 20 and a boy under the age of 10, all Alvin residents. In Manvel, a woman under the age of 20 was reported positive, as was a woman in her 40s and one in her 70s.
Brazoria and Sweeny each saw two new reports of COVID-19 cases, of which one each was a woman under the age of 20, as well as a woman in her 20s (Brazoria) and a man under the age of 20 (Sweeny).
A man in his 40s in Freeport and a man in his 30s in Liverpool rounded out Sunday’s report of confirmed cases.
Among the confirmed cases, adolescents — those under the age of 20 — comprised the largest number, 12. Following that were the four people in their 40s and three in their 20s, the child under the age of 10, the man in his 30s, the man in his 50s and the woman in her 70s.
There are 1,025 active and 462 confirmed cases, according to the Brazoria County dashboard. Four hundred and ten people have died, and 33,676 have recovered.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
