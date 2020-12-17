ANGLETON — Thursday marked the eighth day this month Brazoria County has announced 200 or more cases of COVID-19 in a day after hitting that level for the first time Dec. 2.
There were also three fatalities reported Thursday, bringing the death toll to 186. Those who died were a woman in her 60s from Pearland, a man in his 60s from Brookside Village and a man in his 70s from Lake Jackson, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said by email.
This brings the county’s mortality rate to about 1.08 percent of confirmed infections.
There have been no day in December when the county has reported fewer than 100 cases.
The number of active cases is still on the incline, at 2,732 Thursday compared to 1,965 Dec. 1, county data shows.
The county announced 202 cases Thursday, of which 67 are probable and 30 are from tests administered more than two weeks ago, Trower said. One case was from a Tuscany Village Nursing home resident in Pearland, she said.
There was also one case transferred out of county jurisdiction, so the total number of cases is up to 17,285.
Of Thursday’s confirmed cases, 51 were from Pearland. There was also 19 from Alvin, 16 from Angleton, nine from Lake Jackson, seven from Iowa Colony, six from Brazoria and four each from Manvel and Clute. Richwood, Liverpool and Holiday Lakes each had three new cases reported, Jones Creek, Freeport and West Columbia each had two, and Danbury, Oyster Creek, Hillcrest Village and Bonney each had one.
The most affected age group was people in their 30s with 31 new cases, though every age group had new cases reported. People in their 20s saw 23 new cases, people in their 60s had 22, people in their 40s had 17, residents in their 50s accounted for 13, people aged 10 to 19 had 11, there were eight among people 80 or older, people in their 70s had seven and there were three cases announced in children younger than 10.
The county also reported 158 recoveries, bringing the total recoveries up to 13,555.
There are 812 probable cases. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
