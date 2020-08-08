Brazoria County’s COVID-19 cases dipped into what appeared to be a hopeful valley with multiple days of reports of fewer than 100 new infections to start the month. That respite proved short-lived.
The county announced 146 new cases Friday, the most since July 29, when 165 were announced. On the positive side, there were no new deaths and 79 recoveries.
A unique factor of the new group of cases is the number of younger people among the latest believed to be infected. There were 44 cases among people in their 20s, which far outpaced any other 10-year age group. Of the cases reported Friday, more than 41 percent of them were among people aged 29 years or younger.
There were also 21 cases among people in their 30s, 23 for those in their 40s and 22 for those in their 50s. There were only 18 cases combined for people aged 60 or older.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said there were two reports from local nursing facilities — one employee at Oak Village Healthcare in Lake Jackson and a resident at Tuscany Village in Pearland tested positive.
Among localities, Pearland had the most reports again with 32, followed by Angleton (26), Alvin (22), Freeport (19), Lake Jackson (15) and Clute (11). There were four reports from Sweeny, two each from Brazoria, Holiday Lakes, Liverpool, Manvel and Richwood, and one each from Bonney, Damon, Danbury, Oyster Creek and West Columbia.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
With Friday’s update, Brazoria County has seen 6,370 COVID cases since the pandemic arrived in the county in mid-March. There are 3,261 cases considered active, 3,033 people considered recovered, 53 fatalities and 23 probably cases.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Among the state prison units in the county, Darrington added five new active employee cases and five employee recoveries. Ramsey had three new inmate active cases, three inmate recoveries and one employee recovery, while Terrell had three inmate recoveries, and Stringfellow and Clemens each had one inmate recovery.
ANTIBODY TESTING NOW AVAILABLE
The Community Health Network is offering same-day antibody testing at its six testing locations, including four in Brazoria County.
Antibody tests are done with a small blood sample and determine whether someone has previously been infected with the coronavirus. It does not determine an active infection.
Community Health Network will perform the test for no out-of-pocket cost to the patient, the nonprofit said in a news release
Antibody testing is one of three types of COVID tests, and the only one appropriate for after the virus runs its course. According to the federal Food and Drug Administration, antibodies “can take several days or weeks to develop after you have an infection and may stay in your blood for several weeks or more after recovery. Because of this, antibody tests should not be used to diagnose an active coronavirus infection.”
The other two tests — molecular and antigen tests — can tell whether a person has an active infection. Molecular tests figure out the virus’ genetic material, and antigen tests discover specific proteins on the virus’ surface.
When people go in for the antibody test, there will be a small amount of blood drawn, and results should be in hand within the hour. With the other two tests, it takes a cotton swab to the nose, with results suggested in one to three business days.
COVID tests, both molecular and antibody, are administered by the health network at:
Angleton Fairgrounds at 901 S. Downing St. in Angleton;
Freeport Community Health Center at 905 N. Gulf Blvd. in Freeport;
Adoue Family Health Center on W. Adoue St. in Alvin;
Pearland Family Health Center on East Broadway Street in Pearland;
Scarsdale Family Health Center on Scarsdale Boulevard in Houston;
Bacliff Community Health Center on Grand Avenue in Bacliff.
For information on CHN’s antibody testing and to register for a COVID test, visit mychn.org/covid-19.
