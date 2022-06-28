breaking news alert

LAKE JACKSON — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting late Monday night.

Police were called at about 11:10 p.m. to the 200 block of Jasmine Street where a man and boy had sustained gunshot wounds, Spokesman Lt. Roy Welch said.

The 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while the 17-year-old boy went by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann in critical condition, he said.

There is no update on the boy's condition.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is being released so the family can be notified, Welch said.

Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.

