SWEENY — A heavy dose of rain drew quick recollections of flooding only days ago, but effects from Sunday’s storm didn’t appear to be as severe.
The National Weather Service’s flash flood warning was set to expire at 4:30 p.m. for southwestern Brazoria County. The area received 2-5 inches of rain by 3 p.m., when forecasters expected flash flooding to begin in some places and continue in others. Sweeny, already hit by flooding this month, had to weather this system as well.
Sunday’s storm system appeared to not be as bad or create as dire conditions as the May 1 storm, which closed roads and flooded houses in and around Sweeny. The worst weather this time remained in Matagorda County to the south and west.
“I have not been informed of any road closures at this time,” county spokesman Sharon Trower said shortly before Brazoria County’s flash flood watch was to expire at 4 p.m. County Judge Matt Sebesta said the same later in the afternoon.
Sweeny City Manager Reese Cook didn’t immediately respond to a question about conditions around town, but there didn’t appear to be any streets flooded out or other issues as the day came to a close.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Houston expected around a quarter to a half an inch of additional rain through the afternoon, and another half to three-quarters of an inch overnight.
The San Bernard River at Old Ocean was at 2.3 feet around 3 p.m. Sunday, but is expected to rise into minor flood stage early this week. It should rise above 7 feet sometime Monday afternoon, and crest around 8.2 feet as Monday moves into Tuesday.
