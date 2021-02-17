ANGLETON — With so many of its students dependent on Angleton ISD for its meals each day, the district started up its daily meal distribution to ensure children missing in-person classes because of the electricity crisis still get something nutritious to eat.
The Child Nutrition Program will set up its Fueled to Go program for Thursday through Sunday. Sacked breakfast and lunch meals will be distributed for children ages 18 and younger through curbside services at Westside Elementary School, 1001 Mulberry St. in Angleton.
There also will be three buses making rounds to pass out meals for those families that cannot make it to Westside Elementary for pickup.
Children do not need to be in the vehicle or present at the time of meal pickup, but parents and guardians will need to show some identification for their child, such as school ID.
District facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday, and no off-campus learning will be taking place as storm issues continue to challenge residents, including continued loss of power to homes and district buildings.
The schedule for bus distributions will be:
Bus #1 Stop Locations and Times
10 – 10:10: Beechwood Subdivision at Swimming Pool
10:20 – 10:25: Sandy Meadows Drive
10:30 – 10:35: CR 771
10:40 – 10:45: Sandy Point Church
10:55 – 11:05: CR 39 (at the mailboxes)
11:10 – 11:15: CR 528A/528B
11:20 – 11:25: CR 658/CR859 (Behind Rice Dryers)
11:26– 11:30: Rosharon Fire Department
11:33 – 11:36: CR 713B/CR 48
11:38 – 11:45: CR 48/Paloma (at the laundry mat)
11:55 - 12:05: FM 655 Little Ottey Stops
12:15 - 12:20: CR 727B/727D
12:30 – 12:40: Holiday Lakes
12:55 – 1 p.m. CATS Campus
1:05 – 1:15: First Missionary Church
1:20 – 1:25: Arbor Pines
1:30 – 1:33: Bastrop and Houston Streets
Bus #2 Stop Locations and Times
10 – 10:05 a.m. Anderson/Rice
10:10 – 10:15: Fairgrounds
10:20 – 10:23: Bald Prairie/Prairie Lea
10:25 – 10:30: Shanks Mobile Home Park
10:35 – 10:40: 4741 CR 288 Shady Acres Trailer Park
10:45 – 10:50: Brazosport Baptist Temple
10:55 – 11 a.m. CR 605 A / CR 605 B
11:10 – 11:15: CR 220 C / Rocky Road
11:20 – 11:25: CR 224/Annette Rd
11:35 – 11:40: CR 224/Sandpiper Rd
11:45 – 11:50: CR 595 (Fairway Dr)/CR 807
12:10 – 12:30: Demi John Fire Station
12:50 – 1 p.m. Wine Glass / Little Slough
1 – 1:15: Hoskins Road / Big Slough Road
1:30 – 1:45: CR 212 / CR 210
1:55 – 2 p.m. CR 171 at Micro Tower in Liverpool
Bus #3 Stop Locations and Times
10 – 10:05: Trailer Park on FM 518
10:15 – 10:20: Bailey Road/Halls Road
10:40 – 11 a.m. CR 290 at First Check Point Stop Sign
11:10 – 11:15: 2609 S. Front Street
11:20 – 11:25: Beechnut Trailer Park
11:30 – 11:35: CR 547/ CR 213 (Trailer Park)
11:55 – 12:05: Westport Apt
12:15 – 12:25: Lexington Square 1324 Hospital Drive
12:30 – 12:35: Angleton Manor 1100 Butcha
12:40 – 12:45: La Villa Apartments Hospital Drive
12:55 – 1 p.m. Medical Meadow Mobile Home Park
