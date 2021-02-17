ANGLETON — With so many of its students dependent on Angleton ISD for its meals each day, the district started up its daily meal distribution to ensure children missing in-person classes because of the electricity crisis still get something nutritious to eat.

The Child Nutrition Program will  set up its Fueled to Go program for Thursday through Sunday. Sacked breakfast and lunch meals will be distributed for children ages 18 and younger through curbside services at Westside Elementary School, 1001 Mulberry St. in Angleton.

There also will be three buses making rounds to pass out meals for those families that cannot make it to Westside Elementary for pickup. 

Children do not need to be in the vehicle or present at the time of meal pickup, but parents and guardians will need to show some identification for their child, such as school ID.

District facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday, and no off-campus learning will be taking place as storm issues continue to challenge residents, including continued loss of power to homes and district buildings.

The schedule for bus distributions will be:

Bus #1 Stop Locations and Times

10 – 10:10: Beechwood Subdivision at Swimming Pool

10:20 – 10:25: Sandy Meadows Drive

10:30 – 10:35: CR 771

10:40 – 10:45: Sandy Point Church

10:55 – 11:05: CR 39 (at the mailboxes)

11:10 – 11:15: CR 528A/528B

11:20 – 11:25: CR 658/CR859 (Behind Rice Dryers)

11:26– 11:30: Rosharon Fire Department

11:33 – 11:36: CR 713B/CR 48

11:38 – 11:45: CR 48/Paloma (at the laundry mat)

11:55 - 12:05: FM 655 Little Ottey Stops

12:15 - 12:20: CR 727B/727D

12:30 – 12:40: Holiday Lakes

12:55 – 1 p.m. CATS Campus

1:05 – 1:15: First Missionary Church

1:20 – 1:25: Arbor Pines

1:30 – 1:33: Bastrop and Houston Streets

Bus #2 Stop Locations and Times

10 – 10:05 a.m. Anderson/Rice

10:10 – 10:15: Fairgrounds

10:20 – 10:23: Bald Prairie/Prairie Lea

10:25 – 10:30: Shanks Mobile Home Park

10:35 – 10:40: 4741 CR 288 Shady Acres Trailer Park

10:45 – 10:50: Brazosport Baptist Temple

10:55 – 11 a.m. CR 605 A / CR 605 B

11:10 – 11:15: CR 220 C / Rocky Road

11:20 – 11:25: CR 224/Annette Rd

11:35 – 11:40: CR 224/Sandpiper Rd

11:45 – 11:50: CR 595 (Fairway Dr)/CR 807

12:10 – 12:30: Demi John Fire Station

12:50 – 1 p.m. Wine Glass / Little Slough

1 – 1:15: Hoskins Road / Big Slough Road

1:30 – 1:45: CR 212 / CR 210

1:55 – 2 p.m. CR 171 at Micro Tower in Liverpool

Bus #3 Stop Locations and Times

10 – 10:05: Trailer Park on FM 518

10:15 – 10:20: Bailey Road/Halls Road

10:40 – 11 a.m. CR 290 at First Check Point Stop Sign

11:10 – 11:15: 2609 S. Front Street

11:20 – 11:25: Beechnut Trailer Park

11:30 – 11:35: CR 547/ CR 213 (Trailer Park)

11:55 – 12:05: Westport Apt

12:15 – 12:25: Lexington Square 1324 Hospital Drive

12:30 – 12:35: Angleton Manor 1100 Butcha

12:40 – 12:45: La Villa Apartments Hospital Drive

12:55 – 1 p.m. Medical Meadow Mobile Home Park

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.