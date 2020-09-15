Officials reported the death of the county's youngest resident related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The man was from Manvel and in his 30s, County Judge Matt Sebesta said, but he did not know further information, including whether the man had any underlying conditions.
Of the 103 new cases Brazoria County officials added to the dashboard Tuesday, 55 came from samples collected more than 2 weeks ago.
“I think we’ve had some laboratories that have been late getting information to the state and then it’s late getting to us,” Sebesta said. “That’s why we wanted to break that out.”
Going forward, he believes the county will indicate daily if any of the new cases come from samples older than two weeks, he said.
Officials also reported 84 recoveries Tuesday.
Of the new cases reported Tuesday, Pearland led the municipalities with 50 new cases, the highest number, followed by 13 in Alvin. Seven of those in Alvin were reported among Laurel Court residents, while one of the Pearland cases is for a resident at the Colonnades senior living facility, Sebesta said.
No cases were reported for prison employees or the county jail.
Eight new cases were reported in Angleton, seven were reported for Manvel and for Lake Jackson, and six were reported in Iowa Colony. Clute and Brookside Village each saw three new cases, Sweeny saw two, and Jones Creek, Richwood, Liverpool and Oyster Creek each added one new case to their respective tallies.
The greatest number of new cases was reported among people in their 30s (21), closely followed by people in their 20s (19) and people in their 40s (18). Among adolescents, there were 12 new cases, followed by 10 among people in their 60s. Seven new cases were reported for children younger than 10 years, and six new cases were reported among people in their 70s and people in their 50s. The smallest number of new cases, four, was reported for people in their 80s.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Altogether, Brazoria County has seen 9,826 cases of COVID-19 since the middle of March. Of those, 2,119 are active while the majority, 7,613 people, have recovered. There are nine cases considered probable, meaning that those people are showing symptoms and are linked to others who have received positive tests. There have been 85 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
