DANBURY — The Danbury Panthers were ecstatic heading into their season opener today against Louise, but they'll withhold that excitement for two weeks as a COVID case was confirmed in the program.
A Panther coach tested positive for the coronavirus and the entire program will have to quarantine for two weeks, per UIL guidelines.
"Danbury ISD is suspending all football activities for the next 14 days due to one of our football coaches receiving a lab confirmed case of COVID-19," a Danbury ISD news release stated. "Tonight's football game is canceled. All football staff and players should self-quarantine for the next 14 days and be alert for symptoms of the coronavirus. These actions are being taken in accordance with the latest UIL, TEA, State and local guidance."
The suspension of the program will have the Panthers miss today's game, the game against Karnes City on Sept. 4 and possibly the home opener against Hull-Diasetta on Sept. 11.
Danbury Athletics Director/head football coach Trey Herrmann and his staff plan on having a zoom meeting at 6 p.m. today to discuss their next plan of action and the possibility of rescheduling games missed, Danbury special teams/wide receivers coach Rusty Sample said.
Herrmann was not immediately available for further comment.
