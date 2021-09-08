SWEENY — With 100 test-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sweeny ISD as of Wednesday evening, the district has decided to close pre-K, third and fifth grades in Sweeny Elementary School through the end of the week, Superintendent Tory Hill said via email.
Because of the current case numbers, those grades are at Level 4 of the district’s safety plan, meaning 5 percent or more of the students are positive for the virus, Hill said in his email. Students in those grades will return to campus Monday after the district’s custodial staff has a chance to deep clean and ensure the safest possible return for students, he said.
“To prevent students from falling behind academically, all impacted students received their work prior to dismissal today,” Hill said. “Teachers and staff will report to work as normal. Kindergarteners, first graders, second graders, fourth graders and all students at Sweeny Junior High and Sweeny High School are expected to report to school.”
