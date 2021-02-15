With a good number of Brazoria County residents being transplants from places such as Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania — where sub-freezing temperatures, snow and sleet aren’t headline-making weather conditions — they know what a lot of Texas natives likely do not about what we are experiencing this week.
The best advice for driving on slick, icy roads is — just don’t.
Texas in particular will be prone to the worst possible danger from frozen roadways, which is black ice. That’s when the thin layer of frozen precipitation can’t be seen in advance. It is virtually transparent, and the only way most people can stop the skid when they hit it is by plowing into a guardrail, another vehicle or roadside landscaping.
Even worse, though, is when tires hit clear pavement after sliding across the ice, resulting in a jarring, potentially vehicle-flipping sudden traction.
State and local officials are not being overly dramatic when they tell people not to venture out unless they absolutely must. Transportation crews lack the tools of their northern brethren to handle ice and snow on roads, and the same can be said of drivers’ skill set.
With all public schools going remote or closing completely, and residents having days of advance notice to prepare themselves with hungering-down supplies, the risk of heading out isn’t worth it.
Another bit of guidance state officials are offering is that residents not crank up their thermostats to McAllen in July temperatures. About two-thirds of homes in the South, which includes Texas, rely on electricity to heat their homes in the winter, according to the Energy Information Administration. That means the standalone electric grid in the Lone Star State will be taxed as people try to stay warm during the brutally cold conditions, and the strain could result in outages and rolling blackouts.
It is recommended residents keep their thermostats at no higher than a comfortable 68 degrees to reduce the stress on the state’s power supply. Having to put on a sweater of cover with a fleece throw blanket beats the alternative of no power for the furnace at all.
We’d also like to reinforce the advice to look out for others during this burst of wintery weather. Older residents, people in older homes and those with physical limitations could use someone to watch out for them to ensure they have warm clothes and hot meals. Being extra neighborly by opening doors to those who are especially vulnerable.
The same goes for pets who normally stay outside. Bring them inside where it’s warm.
In the next few days, the worst of things will be past us and we won’t have to worry about freezing temperatures — by Sunday, we might be needing our air conditioners during the day again. Let’s accept the bit of inconvenience and follow the safety guidance until then so as not to put ourselves or others at risk.
Yeah I'm 0-2 on ice. Glad I'm retired now.
