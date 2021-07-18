ANGLETON
When a vacant house in the 20 block of North Ranch House Loop caught fire Sunday afternoon, neighbors David and Sharon Dennis alerted the owner and began watering down the blaze until first responders from the Angleton Fire Department arrived on the scene.
The neighbors smelled smoke, and saw the top of the roof was in flames, which began working their way down the side of the house, David Dennis said. Most of the roof is gone.
As of 6:30 p.m. firefighters from Angleton and Lake Jackson Fire Departments remained on the scene. A Facts reporter is on the scene and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
