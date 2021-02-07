RICHWOOD — One person is dead and another is in police custody following a shooting Saturday night.
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Blue Jay Drive shortly before 9 p.m., according to a statement released Sunday morning by the Richwood Police Department. The initial investigation revealed there was an argument between the two people and one of the people pulled a gun on the other.
The accused gunman is Rodolfo Pena, according to Brazoria County jail records. He's charged with one count each of murder, evading arrest and evidence tampering, and is being held on a combined $220,000 in bonds. Pena's listed home address is in the 100 block of Blue Jay Drive.
Once on-site, one officer attended to the shooting victim while the other officer attempted to apprehend Pena.
Pena left the scene in a vehicle and the Richwood officer gave chase, backed by responding units from the Clute and Lake Jackson police departments, along with state troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety. They were able to arrest him shortly thereafter.
Emergency medical service personnel treated the victim at the scene and took them to a local hospital, where the person later died from their injuries.
The identity of the victim is forthcoming, the Richwood Police Department said in its statement.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Detective Chris Mayfield at the Richwood Police Department at 979-265-2640.
