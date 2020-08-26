Wednesday evening finds Brazoria County in the same shape as earlier in the day, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“We’re going to see maybe some winds between 30 and 40 miles per hour, we’ll see a little bit of a two- to four-foot storm surge and very little rain,” he said. “Between 11 (p.m.) and 2 (a.m.) is the height of it.”
The main precaution to take will be to not go out or drive tonight, he said.
“Most people won’t be out and about during those times,” he said.
In Angleton, city officials also expect a relatively quiet night, as Hurricane Laura is to expend the most of its deadly rain and wind between far eastern Texas and western Louisiana.
"The weather forecast we looked at is still (showing) 30-40 percent chance of thunderstorms, scattered thunderstorms,” city Emergency Management Director Glenn LaMont said following Wednesday's late afternoon briefing. "An inch of rain is all they’re predicting.”
Flooding is of “absolutely no concern” for Brazoria County, Sebesta said.
Meteorologists have already stated that Laura will not be similar to Hurricane Harvey. Since Harvey, Brazoria County improved the area to better mitigate flooding, county Floodplain Administrator Joe Ripple said.
“There have been a number of projects from the county standpoint that have really assisted from a drainage standpoint,” Ripple said. “And we do have a lot of mitigation efforts, ongoing.”
The impact will be minimal for Brazoria County, Precinct 1 Commissioner Dude Payne said.
“We’ll have no problem with places that were heavily affected during Harvey, such as Richwood,” he said.
Payne was told that the eye of the storm will go in at Sabine Pass, which is near the Texas-Louisiana border. As the storm is headed east of Brazoria County, Payne does not expect there to water collecting in the Brazos River and the San Bernard River.
“That’s on the west side of us, so there will be no river flooding in this event,” Payne said.
"We could handle a few inches of rain without a problem,” Sebesta said.
National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Reilly said wind speed probabilities on the western, or weaker side, of the storm decline dramatically as you move west from the center of the storm. Hurricane-force winds are not expected much further west than the Beaumont area.
Because Hurricane Laura is “right on” track with the projections made by the National Weather Service, they’re very confident about their projections, Sebesta said.
Most of Laura’s worst damage is likely to be inflicted on Louisiana — a sliver of area along the Texas side of the state line is also in the mix for deadly weather. Reilly said the latest indications are the hurricane will stick close to the projected path, but may shift a little more east before it makes landfall.
City staff in different departments that might have been kept on duty during storms that pose more of a danger locally will instead spend the night on call or off altogether.
Lake Jackson shut down its emergency operations center at 6 p.m. as they impact an impact of "almost nothing," City Manager Bill Yenne said.
Police Chief Aaron Ausmus said he expected the city emergency operations center to shut down no later than 5 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday’s forecast projects a slight chance of rain and winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour, Sebesta said. Any storm surge should subside Thursday, he said.
“Tomorrow should be a nice day,” he said.
Angleton and other area governments may be asked to assist counties to the east in the hurricane’s aftermath, should the state government make that call, LaMont said.
The National Hurricane Center predicts “unsurvivable” storm surge from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.
In his 20 years of working as a county commissioner, Payne has never heard the National Weather Service use the term “unsurvivable,” he said.
“Following my conference call, I was told there are expected to be 145 mile-an-hour sustained winds with gusts up to 185 miles per hour, and a 15-to-20 foot tidal surge in the low lying areas out near the Texas-Louisiana border,” Payne said. “Hopefully all of these people have evacuated; I’m just praying for folks out there.”
Sebesta also urges that Brazoria County residents remain calm, but pray for those that are in Laura’s path.
“Let’s pray for those folks,” he said. “They’re gonna have a bad night.”
