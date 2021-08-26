When COVID-19 first struck, many churches transitioned to online services, or closed their doors and stopped having services altogether for a time. Now that cases are rising again to those levels, some local churches are halting in-person services again, or they’re giving parishioners the choice of attending in person or remotely.
“I think it’s good to give people the freedom of choice, and if you have concerns about contracting the virus and you’re not comfortable with attending Mass in person, then you have the option of attending virtually,” said Diana Miles, a parishioner of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Lake Jackson.
Though she’s in a higher-risk age group, Miles is vaccinated and in good health, and prefers to attend Mass in person because it’s important to her to receive the Eucharist, she said.
St. Michael’s is offering in-person and remote options for the congregation to attend Mass. However, further north in Danbury, St. Anthony de Padua has suspended in-person Mass until the first weekend in September at the request of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, according to a post Friday on the church’s Facebook page, which since has been removed.
The recommendation followed an outbreak of COVID cases in the parish, including the church’s pastor, the Rev. Joseph Phiet-The-Nguyen.
“Father Joseph is recovering, but still is in the hospital,” the post stated. “St. Anthony’s has had approximately 25 cases with 6 of those requiring emergency/hospitalization care. Please pray for all of our sick, their families, and those who are caring for our sick.”
The church offices remain open: “St. Anthony’s has NOT been closed,” the post stated.
“We have a significant number of parishioners at this time who have COVID,” Brazoria County Judge and parishioner Matt Sebesta said.
CAUTION ENCOURAGED
West of the Brazos, First United Methodist Church in Sweeny has also had some cases within the past month, but no outbreaks or “anything scary,” Pastor Quinn Peters said Wednesday.
The church has taken precautions since cases have spiked again, including services through Facebook Live for those who might not feel comfortable attending in person, he said.
“They’re still involved that way,” he said.
In-person attendance declined a little bit during the first months of COVID-19, said Bridget Hale, director of children’s services for the church.
“But after everything opened back up, they came,” she said. “They were excited to be back together.”
Covenant Presbyterian Church in Lake Jackson is continuing business as usual, Secretary Carrie Woolsey said.
“Our Sunday morning services are still the same at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with 10 a.m. Sunday school,” Woolsey said. “We are advising masks, of course, and have safety protocols in place. As of right now, we’re still the status quo and if anything changes we’ll let (the congregation) know.”
The church’s faith hall is open for overflow, which helps for social distancing, and there are sanitizing stations throughout the church, Woolsey said.
Representatives from St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Freeport and Most Trinity Church in Angleton stated they would be following the archdiocese’s guidance.
Toward the beginning of the pandemic, many churches and schools had to close anyway, so with the surge, the archdiocese is taking extra precautions, said Jo Ann Zuñiga, media relations manager for the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.
“They are asking people not to congregate in large groups,” she said. “That’s the main way we can keep our parishioners safe and our community safe.”
While St. Michael’s continues to follow the archdiocese’s guidance, there’s been a drop in people attending Mass in person the last two weeks, interim administrator Kevin Land said.
“But we have seen an increase in those viewing via the live stream,” he said. “In addition, Father Dwight (Canizares) has put out notes to our parishioners just encouraging them to be safe and to be cautious, and if the right thing is not for them to attend Mass, then they shouldn’t. There is still a dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass.”
The Galveston-Houston Roman Catholic Archdiocese absolved parish members from compulsory attendance in March 2020, according to previous Facts reporting.
In April and May of last year, there were no services in person at St. Anthony’s, Sebesta said.
“Of course we missed that like anyone who goes to Mass on a regular basis,” he said. “But we need to understand that what is being done is for the common good of slowing the spread of COVID.”
THE SPREAD
The virus continues to spread throughout Brazoria County, with the addition of 410 new cases announced Wednesday, according to the county dashboard.
The county’s latest numbers indicate there are 4,954 active cases of COVID-19, of a total 46,847 reported since March 2020. While the majority of people — 39,476 with Wednesday’s addition of 388 — have recovered, 515 people have died. Nine of those deaths were announced Tuesday, and three Wednesday.
With the newest numbers, the county’s seven-day average is about 298.9 new cases announced each day.
STRAINING HOSPITALS
The “vast majority” of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus are unvaccinated — roughly 98 percent, Associate Chief Nursing Officer Beth Reimschissel said via email Tuesday.
“Our chief medical officer drilled down the data of vaccination status of those hospitalized this week and it was astonishing to see all of those hospitalized under the age of 50 were all unvaccinated,” she said.
What that proves is vaccines are effective in preventing severe conditions requiring hospitalization or death, Reimschissel said.
“Our hospitalized unvaccinated percentages speak volumes in what it could prevent for you or the ones you love,” she said.
The hospital’s inpatient beds have been at capacity for the last couple of weeks with a combination of non-COVID admissions and the surged volume of COVID-positive patients requiring hospital care, she said.
According to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council’s hospital summary dashboard, there are 82 COVID-19 patients in Brazoria County hospitals, with 24 in ICU beds.
Twenty COVID-positive patients were admitted to hospitals Wednesday, up from 12 Tuesday and 13 Monday, the dashboard indicates.
With three other campuses to work with, the local UTMB facility is managing the volume — but being at capacity, the emergency rooms remain at an all-time high in patient volume, Reimschissel said.
With nine inpatient beds, Sweeny Community Hospital, too, is at capacity and has been for several weeks, Chief Executive Officer Kelly Park said via email Tuesday.
“Most days all nine patients are COVID-positive and needing oxygen supplementation,” she said. “Our ER is staying full and we are holding patients for several days before finding placements. The non-COVID patients such as heart issues, stomach issues are not getting bed placements due to the surge at this time.”
While the hospital has the tools to take care of the patients, they don’t have the beds, she said.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic we have not given out those numbers,” St. Luke’s Health Director of External Communications Vanessa Astros said Monday. “The data fluctuates so much and without the context of staffed beds versus non-staffed beds and the fact that we’re shuffling staff constantly … there’s never going to be a number that’s 100 percent accurate.”
The hospital system does report their numbers to the council, whose website states that while the council’s data is collected daily and reported to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the data is only as valid as the number of hospitals reporting and the accuracy of the data they share.
STRAINED STAFF
Lake Jackson’s hospital received 16 nurses Monday from out of state to help relieve the hospital’s staff, new president and CEO Bob Trautman said.
“They’re all very tired … working extra shifts and so forth,” he said Monday of the hospital’s staff. “These nurses that arrive will be a great help to assist them and give them a little time to relax, hopefully.”
Staff at each hospital continue to hold up, officials said, but the pandemic is taking a toll.
“The team is holding up, but very tired,” Park said. “Mentally and physically.”
Reimschissel is always proud to brag on the resiliency and dedication UTMB’s staff has to the community, especially now, she said.
“It is never easy to see your friends, family, and neighbors fighting sickness and being that pair of hands with them through it all,” she said. “I think we all share the fear of this current state prolonging and seeing many more lives taken by this pandemic.”
Trautman is “definitely” a proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, he said Monday.
Additionally, moving forward, it’s important to continue with the basic precautions, including mask-wearing and hand-washing, he said.
“Those are some of the things we need to enforce not only internally but kind of educate the community as to the importance of that — along with vaccinations,” he said. “Right, wrong or indifference, I think the evidence is showing. I’m no clinician or scientist but I know about 90 percent-plus of our hospitalizations are individuals that have not been vaccinated, and the remaining of those are people who may have been vaccinated but have other conditions that contribute.”
The most recent data from the Texas Department of State Health Services indicates 64.68 percent of those 12 and older in Brazoria County have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and 55.38 percent are fully vaccinated. Statewide, 67.34 percent of those 12 and older have received at least the first dose, while 55.95 percent are fully vaccinated.
Of those 65 and older, 86.16 percent in Brazoria County have received a first dose, and 78.56 are fully vaccinated; statewide, those percentages are 85.40 and 76.53, respectively.
