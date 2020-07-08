Brazoria County has reported 754 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, representing more than a quarter of the 2,655 cases the county began reporting almost four months ago.
About 28 percent of the total COVID-19 cases recorded in Brazoria County have been reported in the last seven days.
The county reported 125 new cases Wednesday afternoon, a new record high which included 10 connected to assisted-living facilities and a single-day high of 21 new cases in Lake Jackson, data showed.
The upward trend in cases is matching an upward trend in testing, Community Health Network Chief Admin Officer Penny Pabst said.
“We’re well aware that we have been doing a lot of tests with, in fact, a lot of positives,” Pabst said. “But we were having a lot of trouble getting results back, where, I think at one point it was talking 10 business days, but now they are coming every three days.”
Pabst attributed the test results lag to increased positive test results.
“I think it was extremely backed up because of the increased number of testing and the increased positives that are having to be reported,” Pabst said. “We had 2,500 test results that came back yesterday, total, for example.”
A trend upward in case numbers should include a trend upward in recoveries, which proved true Wednesday, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“A total of 57 recoveries were reported Wednesday,” Sebesta said. “But, ultimately, that is just a product of time.”
Typically, symptoms don’t emerge for five to 14 days after exposure, which means that the recent spike in cases isn’t linked to fourth of July weekend activities, Sebesta said. Most infections likely occurred before local and state mask orders took effect, he said.
“There is not going to be any possible Fourth of July influence on these numbers, as we’ll start seeing a Fourth of July influence in the next week or two,” Sebesta said.
UTMB Angleton-Danbury Campus has higher inpatient admissions to match the rising number of cases, Administrator and Associate Chief Nursing Officer Beth Reimschissel said. They are blessed they have the ability to access resources at their other four locations if needed, she said.
“For months we planned for this and took a very proactive approach in learning about the virus and being ahead of planning for surges that are being used now,” Reimschissel said. “We emphasize prioritizing patients coming through our clinics and emergency room advocating for bed capacity and the staff to care for them.”
CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport is busier with COVID, CEO Al Guevara said.
“The majority of the patients of the hospital are non-COVID, but you have COVID going on at the same time,” he said.
They have adequate resources including staffing and beds, as well as plans for “whatever the future may hold,” Guevara said.
Those plans include preparing for possible surges as well as working with other CHI locations in case transfers are necessary, he said.
Pearland remains the hottest spot for COVID spread, both inside assisted-living facilities and in the community, according to county data. Nine of the 10 new infections in nursing homes were in facilities in the county’s largest city.
“We have four employees of the Windsong Care Center in Pearland, three residents of the Colonnades in Pearland and two residents of Creekside Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Pearland,” Sebesta said.
There is also one resident of Oak Village Healthcare in Lake Jackson affected, he said.
Lake Jackson’s new case total of 21 Wednesday eclipsed the previous high of 19, seen June 30. It has seen 71 new infections in the past five days.
Lake Jackson cases reported Wednesday included three girls under the age of 10, one girl younger than 20, four women in their 20s, one woman in her 30s, one woman in her 40s, three women in their 60s and one woman 80 or older. One boy younger than 10, one boy younger than 20, two men in their 20s, two men in their 40s and one man in his 60s also tested positive, according to county data.
Angleton and Clute each reported nine new positive cases. Angleton’s new infections were women in their 20s, 30s and 50s, and men in their 20s and 40s through their 70s.
In Clute, women in their 20s and 30s, two women in their 60s, a boy younger than 10, two boys younger than 20 and men in their 50s and 60s increased that city’s active case tally to 76, according to county data.
Brookside Village reported eight positive cases of the virus, Alvin and Richwood reported seven, Sweeny and Iowa Colony reported six, Manvel reported four, Bailey’s Prairie and Freeport reported three each, and Jones Creek, Oyster Creek and Liverpool reported two cases each. West Columbia reported one man in his 30s, according to county data.
Brazoria County has 31 probable cases, 1,181 recoveries, and 19 fatalities. There are 1,424 confirmed active cases, adding to 2,655 total cases from Brazoria County. Probable cases are in symptomatic people linked to confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
