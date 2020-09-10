Brazoria County COVID-19 case numbers provided another day of triple-digit new infections and three newly reported deaths.
All three deaths announced Thursday were of men who lived in Pearland — one each in his 40s, 60s and 80s.
In all, there were 127 cases reported on the day, bringing the county’s COVID case number up to 9,302. There are 267 more recovered people, 143 fewer confirmed cases and an unchanged level of 24 probable cases.
The most reports came out of Pearland with 66. There were 13 cases in Manvel, eight each in Alvin and Angleton, six in Lake Jackson, four each in Brazoria and Iowa Colony, three in Clute, two each in Danbury, Holiday Lakes and Richwood, and one each in Bonney, Brookside Village, Freeport, Jones Creek, Liverpool, Oyster Creek, Sweeny and West Columbia.
A combined 58 cases, or 45.6 percent of Thursday’s newly announced infections, came from people aged 20 to 39. There were 21 cases among people in their 40s, 20 among people in their 50s, 10 each among people in their 60s and those aged 10 to 19, three cases among children 9 and younger, and two cases each for people in their 70s and older than 80.
Among the new reports are two cases among employees at the Laurel Court skilled nursing facility in Alvin, one among the residents at the Colonnades at Reflection Bay skilled nursing facility in Pearland and one new prison employee case, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
