LAKE JACKSON — Residents can look forward to having their water cleared of free chlorine by Christmas, city officials said.
The return to monochloramines as a disinfectant and mixing the system with Brazosport Water Authority water began Monday.
Free chlorine, a harsher disinfectant, was used to ensure the city’s water supply was cleared of Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba that killed 6-year-old Josiah McIntyre.
The smell of chlorine in the tap water should go away if dosages are in the correct proportions, which the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is in town to ensure, Superintendent of Utilities Debbie Webb said.
“They’re here in a supportive role for us,” she said during a Facebook live video. “That’s the goal of this whole process.”
During the free chlorine conversion, the city relied solely on water supplied by 11 wells instead of a blend with Brazosport Water Authority’s supply, forcing the city to implement drought contingency restrictions.
When the city is using BWA water, it runs one or two wells on each side of town, so a maximum of four at a time, she said.
The drought contingency has restricted residents from watering their lawns and washing their cars at home. Commercial car washes had strictly limited hours that have been somewhat relaxed, but they’re still not allowed to operate as normal.
Businesses might see some relief before Dec. 25, City Manager Modesto Mundo said. Residents might be under the rules a bit longer, but it should be lifted within two weeks, he said.
The monochloramine conversion began at the Oak Drive distribution site and will move to Beechwood later this week, Webb said.
Resident should not be alarmed by an increase in flushing and substantial amounts of water on the ground since the system has to flush out all of the free chlorine water.
