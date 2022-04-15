Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 15, 2022 @ 9:20 pm
A broken utility pole in Freeport burns after it snapped and caused a power line to break free Friday evening off East Broad Street.
FREEPORT — A broken power line fell across East Broad Street, prompting police to close that road, as well as a nearby alley where the utility pole caught fire.
The problem is a pattern being seen around the area this week. The downed line in Freeport happened about 5:30 p.m. between East Broad Street and East Park Avenue, authorities said.
“I believe it is weather-related," Freeport Police Sgt. Craig Graham said. "The live line broke free from a pole causing the pole to catch fire.”
First responders blocked off East Broad Street between Navigation Boulevard and East Park Avenue as well as the alleyway behind East Park Avenue, he said. The burned pole is in the alley.
CenterPoint has been notified, Graham said. The estimated restoration time is about 8:45 p.m., according to the utility's outage tracker.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your entry has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Click above for Submission Form ↑
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day.
Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.