Freeport Utility Pole Fire

A broken utility pole in Freeport burns after it snapped and caused a power line to break free Friday evening off East Broad Street.

FREEPORT — A broken power line fell across East Broad Street, prompting police to close that road, as well as a nearby alley where the utility pole caught fire.

The problem is a pattern being seen around the area this week. The downed line in Freeport happened about 5:30 p.m. between East Broad Street and East Park Avenue, authorities said.

“I believe it is weather-related," Freeport Police Sgt. Craig Graham said. "The live line broke free from a pole causing the pole to catch fire.”

First responders blocked off East Broad Street between Navigation Boulevard and East Park Avenue as well as the alleyway behind East Park Avenue, he said. The burned pole is in the alley.

CenterPoint has been notified, Graham said. The estimated restoration time is about 8:45 p.m., according to the utility's outage tracker.

