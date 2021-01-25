ANGLETON — Sweeny House is the latest senior care facility to see a spread of COVID-19 cases, as Brazoria County officials reported 20 cases among its residents Sunday.
A Sweeny House employee declined to comment, and an administrator was not available for questions or comment Sunday.
The assisted-living facility can house up to 90 patients and usually has between 70 and 75 residents, according to information published by ProPublica. It is owned by SavaSeniorCare and had three COVID-19 cases reported among residents before Sunday, the ProPublica database shows.
In all, 23 confirmed cases of the virus were reported among Sweeny residents Sunday. New cases of COVID-19 were also reported in Pearland (101), Alvin (24), Lake Jackson (20), Clute (12), Manvel and Freeport (11 each), Angleton (10), Iowa Colony (six), Richwood (five), Brazoria (four), Liverpool and Sandy Point (two each), West Columbia, Danbury, Brookside Village and Oyster Creek (one each).
A total of 258 new cases of COVID-19 was added to the county dashboard Sunday, of which three were from tests more than two weeks old. Officials do not count recoveries on Sundays so none were included in the report from spokeswoman Sharon Trower.
Trower’s email included mention of 23 probable cases, which means those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Each of the nine age ranges included on the Brazoria County COVID-19 dashboard saw a double-digit number of new cases added to their totals, though the highest numbers included Sunday were 47 among people in their 40s, 41 in their 20s and 37 in their 30s. Twenty-nine new cases were reported among adolescents, as well as 24 cases among those in their 60s, 22 among those in their 50s, 13 among those in their 80s and 11 among those in their 70s and in children.
With the addition of Sunday’s data, there have been 26,140 cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazoria County since mid-March. There are 4,673 active and 1,441 probable cases of the virus, while 19,778 people have recovered and 248 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.