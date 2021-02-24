ANGLETON — A Freeport man in his 90s was among five COVID-19-related deaths included in the daily report from Brazoria County officials. Three of the deaths were for people in their 70s — women in Lake Jackson and Jones Creek and a Pearland man — and the fifth was an Angleton man in his 60s.
The highest age group listed on the Brazoria County COVID-19 dashboard is for those 80 and older, but the Freeport man is not the first person in his or her 90s to have died from the virus, according to past information from county spokeswoman Sharon Trower.
In addition to the deaths, the report from Trower on Tuesday included 132 new cases of COVID-19, of which 27 are from tests more than two weeks old.
New cases were reported for every age group: five children, 16 adolescents, 15 people in their 20s and in their 30s, 23 people in their 40s, nine people in their 50s, 11 people in their 60s, three people in their 70s and six people who are 80 or older, according to the dashboard.
Regarding municipalities, new cases were reported in Pearland (31); Alvin (16); Angleton (12); Lake Jackson (seven); Clute and Liverpool (five each); Manvel and Brazoria (four each); Danbury, Holiday Lakes, Iowa Colony, Richwood, West Columbia (three each); and Damon and Sandy Point (one each).
Trower’s report included 641 recoveries and 29 probable cases.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The new numbers bring county totals up to 30,793 reported cases, of which 2,166 are active, 934 are probable and 27,384 have recovered. Three hundred and nine people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.