The Brazoria County Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at the four clinics.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said the county office was allocated 1,000 doses to spread across county clinics.
Residents in Phase 1A or 1B can register at us.pomelo.health/brazoriacountytx/forms/VJ.
Residents can also call the Angleton clinic at 979-864-1484, the Alvin clinic 281-585-3024, the Lake Jackson clinic 979-265-4446 or the Pearland clinic at 281-485-5344.
