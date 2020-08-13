The deaths of a Manvel man in his 80s and an Alvin woman in her 60s marked the 13th and 14th county residents reported to have died due to COVID-19 complications this month.
Since the beginning of the month, Brazoria County is reporting an average of slightly more than one COVID-19 death per day.
The majority of the count came from the Aug. 5 report of nine deaths; those fatalities occurred over an extended period, not all that day.
Comparatively, county officials reported only six deaths in the first 12 days of July.
“Any day we have one death, it’s bad,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The judge said the county only reports deaths confirmed by “health professionals” if COVID-19 resulted in or contributed to the person’s death.
“We have to get the documents because having COVID doesn’t mean the COVID caused the death,” Sebesta said. “The health department has to get documentation that the death was COVID-related. The documentation must show that it was a contributing factor in the death.”
Of Wednesday’s 129 reported cases, Pearland had the most residents affected with 32 — the city’s highest total since July 25.
Freeport followed with 22, then Alvin (21), Angleton (16) and Lake Jackson (14).
Seven newly-reported COVID-19 cases were in Clute, five in Manvel, three in Brazoria and Richwood, two in Jones Creek and one each in Iowa Colony, West Columbia and Sweeny.
Sebesta has not heard of any large gatherings or complaints of overcrowding at the beaches that could’ve contributed to a higher spread.
“We haven’t heard about the beaches in weeks,” he said.
People in their 30s accounted for 27 of the newly positives, followed by people in their 40s (24), people in their 50s (20), people in their 20s (16), people in their 60s (12) and adolescents (10).
Nine more patients were in their 70s, seven were younger than 10 and three were older than 80, according to county data.
One employee from Angleton’s Country Village Care also contracted the virus, Sebesta said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Thirty-six people were reported to have recovered.
More people in their 30s, 50s and kids younger than 10 have recovered from the virus than those still battling it, according to county data. Pearland, Manvel and Oyster Creek remain the only municipalities to have recoveries outnumber active cases.
The county now reports 3,628 active confirmed cases, 3,202 cumulative recovered, 58 cumulative deceased, 24 cumulative probable and 6,930 overall cases since the start of the pandemic.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Angleton ER installs rapid VIRUS testing
Owner Keegan Massey is pleased to give residents the ability to receive a rapid COVID-19 test at any given time at Angleton ER.
“We have a rapid testing machine up and running,” Massey said. “Results come back in 45 minutes and it’s more accurate than the antibody and antigen.”
Massey said patients don’t have to show symptoms to be tested and the test’s sensitivity is about 99 percent accurate.
“Call and ask for a test,” Massey said. “We are open 24/7, so if you are asymptomatic and want a test at 2 a.m., you can.”
Patients will have to check in the clinic where the test will be done, Massey said. A physician will use a nasal swab, then run the sample in the lab with results concluded less than an hour later.
There is no testing limit per day, like in most local hospitals, “as of now.”
“We are OK on the supply,” Massey said. “We hope to keep it like that down the road.”
Patients can use their insurance to cover the cost while uninsured patients will be charged a low rate, Massey said.
