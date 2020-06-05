Editor's note: This story has been modified to correct the nursing home where the infected county resident worked.
ANGLETON — A Windsong Care Center resident became Brazoria County's 13th COVID-19 fatality while an employee of an out-of-county assisted-living home was among the 23 new cases announced Friday, officials said.
“We hate to see anybody that passes away from complications from this disease, and each time we have one, I hope that it’s our last one,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The man in his 80s who died was included in the new cases announced Thursday.
The nursing home employee works at Colonial Oaks Senior Living in Pasadena but lives in Pearland. He is not connected with the Colonial Oaks facility in Pearland, that site's administrator said Friday evening.
Friday’s numbers show 22 confirmed and one probable case — an Alvin man in his 50s. None are inmates, and starting Monday, prisoners no longer will be included in Brazoria County’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The lack of communication on positive COVID-19 inmate case status by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has caused inmate statuses to remain stagnant on the county’s dashboard, spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in a written statement.
Sebesta described the lack of communication from TDCJ management as “frustrating.”
TDCJ created its own inmate case tracking tool. Numbers reflecting the inmates will be removed from the county dashboard Monday and not be tracked going forward, Trower said in the statement.
The one confirmed Alvin case reported Friday is a woman in her 40s. In Manvel, confirmed cases include a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s and two boys under 10 years old. Pearland’s cases include a man and woman both in their 20s, three men in their 30s, a man and woman both in their 40s, a man and two women in their 50s, and a woman and two men in their 60s. A Pearland man between 10 and 19 was also reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.
Three confirmed cases were reported in Clute: a man and woman in their 30s, and a girl under 10.
Sebesta did not know whether there were any connections between confirmed and probable cases, or between newly confirmed and previously confirmed cases, he said.
The county does not know of any daycare facilities that have been involved, Sebesta said.
“I hate that anyone gets this virus, whether they’re three weeks old or 90 years old,” he said. “We hate to see that anyone coming in contact with this.”
County data reported three recoveries Friday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.