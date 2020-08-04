Hospitalizations are not decreasing despite the relative drop in reported infections of the novel coronavirus in Brazoria County.
CHI St. Luke’s Brazosport CEO Al Guevara called his hospital’s numbers “stable but stubbornly high.”
“They are stable, but it’s not down,” Guevara said. “The days are incremental day-to-day. It’s going to take another few days to see if its downward trajectory.”
Brazoria County reported 108 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the first day of more than 100 cases since Friday. This follows a relatively-low 72 cases Monday and 74 Sunday.
Guevara noted the hospital has had many discharges and will continue to look at the positives going forward.
“It’s stable and not increasing and that’s all we can hope for right now,” he said. “The numbers are disappointing, but we are not overwhelmed.”
UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus has also remained steady with no trend either way, Marketing Communications Manager Tonya Visor said.
“It’s staying steady and no major changes,” Visor said.
Tuesday marked the first day this month to have more than 100 new cases. Of Tuesday’s reported 108 people to test positive, 25 reside in Pearland — the county’s most populated and most affected city.
Angleton followed with 18, Alvin with 14, Freeport at 13, Lake Jackson with 11, Clute with eight, Manvel with four, three in Brazoria and Richwood, two in West Columbia and Sweeny and one in each Liverpool, Holiday Lakes and Rosharon.
Residents in their 20s made up a quarter of the people announced to test positive Tuesday with 27 — the highest of that age group since July 26.
People in their 40s followed with 18, 17 were in their 50s, 16 in their 30s, 10 from 10 to 19, nine in their 60s, five in their 70s, four younger than 10 and two older than 80.
None of the cases were related to nursing homes or the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
The county also reported another 59 residents reported to have recovered from the virus.
Brazoria County now has precisely 6,000 cases reported, tying the shortest time span to announce 1,000 new cases at eight days. Of those, 3,128 are confirmed active and 2,806 have recovered. There are 22 cases considered probable and 44 people with COVID-19 have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
