ANGLETON — While Brazoria County officials reported 26 recoveries Monday, county data indicates there are people from as early as March 31 and April 1 who have not recovered.
“Most people go through this in a short period of time within a couple of weeks,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “A few weeks and then they’re recovered. Unfortunately it has stuck with some people, and they have been sicker longer.”
Health department officials remain in contact with those people, he said.
Monday’s recoveries equal more than twice the number of new cases: officials reported 12 positive tests returned.
“That’s a good thing. Recoveries are always a good thing,” Sebesta said. “I think we had a few days where recoveries have exceeded new cases but that doesn’t happen often.”
He would like to visit with the county epidemiologists to review the epidemiology curve, but believes Brazoria County might be on the downside of the peak, he said.
“But I’d have to visit with them and review the epidemiology curve,” he emphasized.
Whether the peak has already passed, people should still be taking every precaution against contracting the virus, Sebesta said.
“People need to keep doing the same social distance and good hygiene, and stay away from other people when they’re sick,” he said.
County data shows four of the new cases — two confirmed and two probable — are located in Pearland, and all are women in their 30s. Alvin also has two probable cases, both women in their 20s, and three confirmed cases, a woman in her 40s, a man in his 20s and a woman between 10 and 19.
Sebesta did not know whether multiple families were involved in Alvin or Pearland, he said. As of Monday, 12 Alvin residents under the age of 20 have contracted the virus.
Two new cases were reported Monday in county prisons, a Darrington inmate in his 20s and a Terrell inmate in his 50s.
Two is a low number, and if there are no more than that, Sebesta believes it’s a good thing, he said. However, the county doesn’t receive good communication from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, relying on the Department of State Health Services for its inmate infection information, Sebesta said.
“We don’t hear much from them. We get the reports from DSHS on when they have a positive case but we don’t get anything out of TDCJ,” Sebesta said.
Even better than two cases is none, he said.
“No nursing home cases today, so that’s a good thing,” Sebesta said.
Monday’s only case on the southern side of the county was a Lake Jackson woman in her 30s.
“I hate to break it out by north and south and that type of thing,” Sebesta said. “On any given day, we can have a flare-up in a certain area. It’s just like few weeks ago — we had flare-ups west of the Brazos. We had three cases in Angleton yesterday.
“It can pop up at any time, anywhere,” he said.
In all, Brazoria County has seen 929 cases of COVID-19 since the middle of March. Twelve people have died from the virus. As of Monday, there are 410 confirmed active cases, 10 probable cases, and 497 recoveries.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
WEST COLUMBIA, BRAZORIA TO HOST TESTING TODAY
Brazoria County unveils two additional locations for COVID-19 testing.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, the West Columbia Civic Center and First Baptist Church in Brazoria will offer free COVID-19 testing to anyone who is symptomatic.
Tests are conducted by appointment only. Patients must prescreen by visiting txcovidtest.org or calling 512-883-2400.
United Way releases economic impact survey
Texas families are being asked by United Way to complete a survey to evaluate the economic impact of COVID-19.
“All Texas families are invited to complete the United Way Texas COVID19 survey,” Monday’s news release states.
The survey will help United Way better understand how to support families, United Ways of Texas President and CEO Adrianna Cuellar Rojas said in the release.
“Every Texas family has felt the impact of COVID19 and even though much of our state has re-opened, life remains uncertain,” Cuellar Rojas said. “This survey represents an opportunity to better understand the impact that COVID19 has had on Texans, to help inform state and community leaders in how best to support Texans in need.”
The survey should not take more than 10 minutes, the release said. It includes questions regarding paying bills, medical issues, mental and overall community health well-being.
The survey can be completed here, though June 24 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/txcovid19impact.
