ANGLETON — In the last week of March, Brazoria County is eight deaths away from eclipsing the county’s highest death toll for a single month after reporting six more fatalities Wednesday.
A 66-year-old Pearland man, a 60-year-old Freeport woman, a 66-year-old Iowa Colony man, a 50-year-old Pearland woman, a 73-year-old Alvin man and a 72-year-old Alvin man were the latest casualties of the pandemic, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in her daily COVID-19 report.
Deaths did not occur on the day they are announced but when the county receives confirmation through death certificates that the person died of COVID-related causes.
The six fatalities brought the March death toll to 52 through 24 days, just seven behind February’s mark of 59 deaths in 28 days.
At an average of two deaths announced each day this month, the county could eclipse the record Sunday.
County officials added 92 residents to its overall COVID count Wednesday, with Pearland residents representing almost a quarter of the reports with 22 new positives, followed by 16 in Lake Jackson, according to county data.
Seven Angleton residents, six from Iowa Colony, four each from Alvin and Manvel, three from Freeport and a resident from West Columbia, Liverpool, Jones Creek, Danbury, Surfside, Holiday Lakes, Damon and Sandy Point also tested positive.
Fifteen patients were in their 50s, 14 were in their 30s, 13 were adolescents, 10 were in their 20s, nine were in their 40s, five were in their 60s, four were children younger than 10 and one was in their 70s, according to county data.
Wednesday’s count included 21 probable cases, 144 recoveries and one case transferred out of county jurisdiction, according to county data.
County officials have now reported 33,703 with 1,496 remaining active, 31,252 recovered, 373 deaths and 582 probables.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
