The state’s top education officials are leaving it up to local public school districts how they’ll respond to the governor lifting the state’s COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandate.
“Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged,” according to a statement released by the Texas Education Agency, which sets police for public schools. “Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy. TEA has also made updates related to surface cleaning requirements.”
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the policy change during a luncheon Tuesday in Lubbock. It included allowing all businesses and other venues to operate at 100 percent capacity and lifting the requirement everyone wear face coverings in public.
His revised executive order allows individuals and businesses to make their own decisions on whether they till want to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
Brazoria County school districts aren’t making any quick decisions on protocol changes.
“We have not made any decisions,” Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Steven Galloway said. “My understanding is everything remains the same unless the (school) board changes it.”
If the C-BISD Board of Trustees decides to address the situation, he anticipates it will be included on the March 23 meeting agenda, but he did not know one way or the other Thursday.
“As the information’s being released, I’m releasing it to our board,” Galloway said.
Angleton ISD and Brazosport ISD officials are still reviewing TEA’s latest guidance, officials said via email.
Each district plans to make an announcement this morning.
“In the governor’s new order, he did ‘strongly encourage’ face coverings when unable to social distance,” Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said via email. “Also in TEA’s guidance, they used the words ‘shall’ and ‘must.’”
Brazosport ISD already quarantines few students and staff members because they can take into consideration the wearing of masks if there is close contact exposure, Massey said in his email.
“Not wearing masks would require a lot more student and staff quarantining,” he said.
VACCINES ELIGIBILITY OPENS FOR TEACHERS
Even though education personnel are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine under new orders from the White House and the Texas Department of State Health Services, employers — including local school districts — can’t mandate their employees get vaccinated. This is because the vaccines are available through an emergency use authorization and not formally approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration.
Teachers are excited about the opportunity, though.
“Texas (American Federation of Teachers) and AFT at the national level have long pushed for school employees to be included in the first tier of vaccinations-something done in the majority of states as (Centers for Disease Control) guidance included school staff as essential workers,” Brazosport Federation of Teachers President Jude Roberson said in a statement. “But Texas officials took a different path and based its rollouts on age and health conditions.
“When (President Joe) Biden announced the changes of the outlook on safe campuses, we as educators knew this was an incredible victory won. To hear CVS pharmacies already have the school employee designation on their scheduling website was a victory within itself — to know we can go directly to a link as a frontline worker is actually amazing.”
HEALTH NETWORK ADDRESSES PATIENT CONCERNS
Getting a vaccine remains a tough task for many. Some people who received their first dose at a drive-in clinic held by the Community Health Network in Lake Jackson in February are upset they were told they would have to take the second shot at Freedom Field in Iowa Colony.
However, they should have other options soon.
“In the effort to expedite second-dose delivery, (the Community Health Network) was able to provide a larger venue at Freedom Field by combining events from Brazos Mall and Freedom Field for 2,000 doses,” Penny Pabst, chief administrative officer for the Community Health Network, said in a statement. “If unable to attend on this date, we will ensure they receive the second dose by accessing the patient portal on the (Community Health Network) web page at MyCHN.org and requesting immunization services or emailing wecare@mychn.org.”
5 NEW COVID-RELATED DEATHS
Five new COVID-related deaths of county residents were announced Thursday as part of Brazoria County’s daily COVID-19 report. Those people are a Sweeny woman in her 40s, a Pearland man in his 60s, an Alvin man in his 70s, an Iowa Colony man in his 70s, and a Lake Jackson woman in her 80s.
There were 127 new COVID-19 cases in the county, along with 175 recoveries, 70 probable cases and two cases transferred out of the county. Thirty of the new cases are from tests that are more than two weeks old.
Pearland had the most cases with 18, followed by 13 in Alvin, six each in Angleton and Lake Jackson, three in Iowa Colony, two each in Clute and Manvel, and one each in Bonney, Brookside Village, Freeport, Holiday Lakes, Jones Creek, Oyster Creek and West Columbia.
There were 11 cases each among people in their 30s and 40s, 10 cases among those aged 10 to 19, eight cases among people in their 50s, six cases among people in their 20s, five cases among children aged nine years and younger, four cases among people in their 70s and two cases among people in their 60s.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
