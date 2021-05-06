CLUTE — Big changes are coming to Brazosport ISD’s COVID-19 protocols when summer school begins — the end of at-home learning and lifting the mask requirement.
Starting June 1, just after the end of the current academic year, masks will be optional for both students and staff. The move comes after a period of low positive case numbers.
“During summer school, our schools are not nearly as crowded as they are during the fall/spring semester,” Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. “And then we have multiple student activities going on with — most of those (students) are not wearing masks now when they lift weights or play soccer. They don’t wear masks now when they do that and so that won’t be any different.”
About 90 percent of Brazosport ISD students are on campus now, so belief is the 2021-22 school year will kick off with all students on campus.
“We have a homebound process and we’ve had even before COVID … for students that are medically fragile or ill, that need to be served at home,” Massey said. “We have a process for that already. The virtual at-home learning is very difficult for our teachers, and again they’ve done an outstanding job this school year and so we believe that it’ll be safe for our students to all be in person next year.”
As of Tuesday, 143,201 county residents, or 38.3 percent, have received their first or only COVID vaccine shot, and 109,104 people, or 29.2 percent of county residents, are fully vaccinated.
Brazoria County had 46 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the county’s daily report. There were also 86 recoveries and 29 probable cases.
Pearland had six cases, followed by Angleton with three, two for both Alvin and Manvel, and one case each for Brazoria, Freeport, Lake Jackson and Oyster Creek.
Among age groups, there were six cases for people in their 20s, three among people in their 30s, two each for people in their 40s, 50s and 60s, and one case each for people aged 10-19 years and those in their 80s.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.