Brazoria County reported its second-highest case count to date with 54 new positive tests Friday.
“I hate to see the high numbers … I’m hoping that as a collective society, we can get a handle on this and get the numbers trending back down,” Sebesta said.
The county health department reported 54 cases in 13 cities Friday, including 19 cases in Pearland. Alvin was the second-most affected city with 10 new cases, according to the data.
The most affected demographic was Pearland men in their 40s, with six cases within them, the data shows.
Three cases were connected to the Tuscany Village nursing home in Pearland — one resident and two employees, Sebesta said.
Other cases were in Manvel, Iowa Colony, Oyster Creek, Angleton, Freeport, Richwood, Danbury, Lake Jackson, Jones Creek and Clute, the health department data shows.
Three cases were reported as probable, meaning they are symptomatic and connected to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
The last three days have accounted for 159 new coronavirus cases in the county.
The total number of cases is now 1129, with 395 active, 677 recovered, 43 probable and 14 deceased.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.