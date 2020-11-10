ANGLETON — Of the 907 active cases of COVID-19 in Brazoria County, 64 cases or 7.06 percent have been reported among students and staff members of five school districts in the southern portion of the county.
There are 34 active cases in Brazosport ISD — 25 students and nine staff members, according to the district dashboard. As of Friday, Danbury ISD has the next highest number, with 13 active cases, of which 10 cases are among students and three cases are staff members. Angleton ISD has five cases among both students and staff for a total of 10, followed by four cases in Sweeny ISD of one staff member and three students. Columbia-Brazoria ISD has the lowest number of active cases: two students and one staff member, as of Monday afternoon.
Brazoria County officials reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, according to a report from Public Information Officer Sharon Trower.
Fifteen of the new cases, or 22.72 percent, were reported among Alvin residents. The next highest number was eight, reported in Manvel and in Freeport, followed by seven in Pearland. New cases were also reported among residents of West Columbia (5), Lake Jackson (4), Angleton and Jones Creek (3 each), Iowa Colony and Danbury (2 each), and Bonney, Holiday Lakes, Oyster Creek, Surfside, Richwood, Brazoria and Clute (1 each).
The highest number reported among age ranges was 11, which was reported among adolescents, people in their 30s and people in their 50s, according to county data. The next highest number, nine, was reported among people in their 40s and in their 60s, followed by seven people in their 20s, four people in their 70s and two children.
Trower’s report also mentioned 34 recoveries and two probable cases: a Pearland woman under 20 and an Alvin woman in her 30s. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the virus. The Department of State Health Services recently made changes to the definition of a probable case to include antigen tests that provide “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection without regard to symptoms or close contact with another case, officials said.
None of Monday’s new cases came from test samples taken more than two weeks ago, Trower said in her email. The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Additionally, none of the cases were linked to nursing homes or the county jail, she said.
In all, there have been 12,121 cases of COVID-19 reported among Brazoria County residents since the middle of March. There are 907 active and 72 probable cases, while 10,984 people have recovered and 158 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
INFECTION FORCES PANTRY TO SHUT DOWN
Brazosport Cares Food Pantry in Freeport will be closed the remainder of the week after a worker at the nonprofit tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning.
Those in need of food during the closure are being directed to Brazoria County Dream Center at 792 Brazosport Blvd. S. in Clute and The Food Basket, which is open 8 to 10 a.m. today and Saturday at 1 Wesley Drive in Clute.
Updates to the situation will be posted at the Brazosport Cares Food Pantry social media page. Anyone with questions ca email development@brazosportcares.org.
