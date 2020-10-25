Texas has a plan for what to do with a COVID-19 vaccine, though right now it’s a plan without a product. Once a vaccine becomes available, however, the plan is to dole it out in tiers of need.
State officials went over the plan with members of the news media in a teleconference early last week.
Phase 1 will prioritize more than 14.4 million Texans — 9.4 million adults with underlying health conditions that could increase severe illness risk, 3.9 million adults aged 65 or older, more than 638,000 health care personnel, more than 327,000 acute care hospital workers, more than 137,000 nursing home residents and more than 66,000 emergency medical workers.
Phase 2 is a further opening of access to the vaccine, though long-term care facilities and rural areas with vaccine teams will be prioritized. Phase 3 would provide the vaccine to anyone who wants to be treated.
There’s also an expert vaccine advisory panel that’s to set standards and make recommendations for how to handle vaccine distribution between urban and rural communities, along with addressing vulnerable populations.
Officials cautioned, however, it’s unknown when a vaccine may be available and the situation with COVID management changes daily.
In Brazoria County on Sunday, the county announced 23 new cases, one of which is more than two weeks old. There were no recoveries recorded.
Pearland once again led all municipalities with nine cases, Angleton followed with five cases, there were two cases each in Brazoria, Manvel and Sweeny, and one case each in Alvin, Clute and Richwood.
Among age groups, there were nine cases among people in their 30s, five for people in their 60s, three cases each for children aged 9 and younger and those in their 20s, two cases among those in their 50s and one case among people in their 70s.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
