Tropical Storm Hanna is coming for Texas, but continues to follow a trend in which the storm’s path increasingly bends to the southwest.
As of the 10 a.m. Friday update from the National Hurricane Center, the center of Hanna’s cone of uncertainty shifted recently from near Corpus Christi south, to around Baffin Bay.
The earliest reasonable arrival time of tropical storm force winds for areas of Brazoria County is now midnight-2 a.m. Saturday. The most likely forecast has tropical storm wind speeds arriving 2-8 a.m. Saturday.
The storm will include potentially “heavy rain with flash flooding possible, especially late Friday night through Saturday night across coastal counties. Two to four inches of rain will be possible for coastal counties, 1 to 2 inches inland," According to the latest National Weather Service briefing on Hanna. “Amounts could be much higher locally depending on (h)ow any bands of thunderstorms, heavier rains, set up.”
In terms of storm surge, estimates are of tides 1-2 feet above normal and around 3 feet above normal closer to the path of the storm.
The forecast currently has Hanna’s strongest winds to build to around 60 mph before landfall. In general, the further south in Texas, the worse are the forecasted effects.
