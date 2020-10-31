ANGLETON — Positive results from COVID-19 tests administered more than two weeks ago again made up the bulk of new infections announced Saturday, balancing out the days earlier in the week when only a few old cases were in the daily count.
“Today, 45 of the 73 cases reported are from tests administered over two weeks ago,” Brazoria County spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in a statement.
The county’s highest case day since Sept. 25 contributed to the seven-day average rising 63 percent from last week, tallying 58.7 cases per day compared to 36.1 reports the previous seven, according to county data.
Of Saturday’s report, more than half the newly announced cases were Pearland residents with 34. Alvin and Manvel followed with seven, then Angleton with six. Three came from Brazoria, Jones Creek, Freeport and Iowa Colony while two resided in Clute and Richwood. West Columbia, Danbury, Sweeny and Lake Jackson each had one patient.
Thirty-two of the positive results were split evenly among people in their 20s and 30s, followed by 15 who were in their 40s. Eight were adolescents, six were in their 50s, four were in their 60s, three were younger than 10 and older than 80 and two were in their 70s, according to the county dashboard.
County officials also reported 84 recoveries, bringing the total to 10,702 people who had overcome the disease, or 92.2 percent of all patients, according to county data.
There were no deaths, nursing home or Brazoria County jail cases reported, Trower said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
There are now 11,606 residents who have contracted COVID-19 in the county with 719 or 6.19 percent of them still battling the virus. Thirty are also probable positives and 155 have died from complications with COVID-19.
The county’s death rate of 1.33 percent remains lower than the statewide average of 2 percent.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
