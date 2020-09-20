Editor's note: This story has been updated to include Columbia-Brazoria, Angleton and Danbury ISDs' decisions regarding school closures, and Brazosport College's closure.
Brazosport ISD, Angleton ISD, Sweeny ISD and Columbia-Brazoria ISD have canceled Monday's in-person and virtual classes ahead of Tropical Storm Beta.
"This includes both at-home and at-school learning, as well as after school activities," a news release from Brazosport ISD states. "A decision regarding school closures for Tuesday will be made and communicated on Monday."
Facilities will also be closed, and the district canceled the 6 p.m. school board meeting.
Sweeny ISD will continue to monitor the storm and will make a decision about Tuesday as soon as they can, the district shared on social media.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD will be closed Monday, Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
"All on-campus and asynchronous activities are canceled for tomorrow," he said in a written statement. "As of now, we plan to return to normal operations on Tuesday."
Angleton ISD made the decision to cancel school Monday, Superintendent Phil Edwards said in a written statement Sunday afternoon.
"We will keep you updated about the rest of the week as we continue to monitor the weather," district officials posted on social media.
Brazosport College canceled all classes and operations, including online and dual credit courses, for Monday, according to a news release.
Officials will continue to monitor the storm and will make a decision by 2 p.m. Monday about whether to reopen Tuesday, the release states.
As of Sunday evening, Danbury ISD had no plans to cancel school, Superintendent Nancy Sandlin said via email.
Southern Brazoria County may already be seeing the worst possible storm surge expected from Tropical Storm Beta.
“If not, then through tonight,” National Weather Service meteorologist Wendy Wong said.
Surfside Beach Mayor Larry Davison estimates they’re already seeing a storm surge of four to five feet.
“The beaches are closed and the water’s all the way up to the entrances, coming up to the streets a little bit,” he said.
The city closed the beach entrances Saturday evening when county officials closed their beaches, he said. Freeport closed their beaches earlier, at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Surfside residents seem to have already prepared by moving vehicles and golf carts to higher ground, Davison said.
“(Hurricane Laura) was like a rehearsal for this one, so everybody knows what to do,” he said.
Saturday night saw some water covering Bluewater Highway, and projections indicate more water tonight, County Judge Matt Sebesta said Sunday afternoon.
Officials anticipate possibly closing the highway later today, but it depends, he said.
“I know we’ve got a high tide this evening,” he said. “It’ll probably be in conjunction with the high tide and as the storm gets a little bit closer to landfall.”
Tropical Storm Beta is expected to remain a tropical storm as it moves closer to the coast, Wong said. Beta will likely make landfall late Monday or Monday night, east of Palacios, and it’s expected to track “a little more” inland and then to the north-northeast, she said.
Palacios is in Matagorda County, about 70 miles west of Freeport.
“It’ll still look like a prolonged rain event when Beta moves inland and rain chances should stay high through midweek, until the end of the week,” she said. “It’s kind of hard to say where the heaviest rains will occur, but there is a good chance that — somewhere between 6 to 12 inches, but again, that’s over a period of two to three days.”
Brazoria County could “absolutely” use the rain, Sebesta said.
“We are borderline drought so we can use some rain,” he said. “We just don’t need copious quantities of rain.”
The worst case scenario for Southern Brazoria County would be if the storm doesn’t pick up speed once it moves inland, it could create an issue with rainfall, she said.
Living on the coast, any time rain comes down very quickly there’s a chance for some street flooding, Sebesta said.
“That’s what our streets are designed for, is to carry some of the water,” he said. “I’m not anticipating anything along the lines of Harvey or the 2016 flood.”
His main concerns include the potential rainfall and the storm surge along the coast, he said.
“We lost a lot of dunes with Hurricane Laura several weeks ago, and we’re probably gonna have higher tides than we had then, and so we’re going to see some further erosion from the beach,” Sebesta said.
Sunday morning saw the storm continuing to move slowly westward, and it should stay fairly slow moving until at least Tuesday or Wednesday, Wong said.
Tropical Storm Beta is expected to remain close to the southeastern coast of Texas on Tuesday, a 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center states.
Tropical storm and storm surge warnings remain in effect for Brazoria County.
Sebesta urged that county residents be cautious.
“Folks just don’t need to be out traveling when we’re getting these hard squalls come through,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.